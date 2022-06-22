For members
MAP: Which parts of Italy will get the most tourism this summer?
Italy’s tourism sector is on its way to post-pandemic recovery. But how many visitors will the country get this summer - and where are they going? Here’s a look at the data.
Published: 22 June 2022 13:42 CEST
The beach is going to be Italians’ favourite holiday destination in 2022. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP
Budget airline passengers in Europe face travel headaches as more strikes called
Passengers with Europe's low-cost airlines are facing more strikes this summer as staff announced new walkouts on Tuesday.
Published: 21 June 2022 15:39 CEST
