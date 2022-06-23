For members
EXPLAINED: How Italian flights will be affected by Saturday’s strike action
Staff of low-cost airlines in several European countries have called a 24-hour strike on Saturday, June 25th. Here's how that's set to affect Italian flights.
Published: 23 June 2022 12:56 CEST
Staff of multiple budget airlines, including Ryanair and easyJet, will participate in a 24 hour strike in Italy on Saturday. Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP.
HEATWAVE: 16 Italian cities on alert with peaks of 43C
Italy's health authorities have issued red or amber alerts for 16 cities on Tuesday as the nation braces for one of the hottest, longest June heatwaves on record.
Published: 21 June 2022 10:51 CEST
