Italy’s heatwave to last another week and get even hotter, say forecasts

Italy is set to declare a ‘state of emergency’ in several regions as the north of the country faces its worst drought in 70 years.

Local authorities say the situation has been “extremely delicate” since last week in the Po Valley, the area surrounding Italy’s largest river, which stretches across the north of the country.

Arid conditions are also being reported in other major rivers in central Italy, including the Arno, Aniene and Tiber, as most of Italy bakes in temperatures far beyond seasonal averages.

The hardest-hit regions are Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, but water shortages have also been reported in Lazio, Tuscany, and Trentino-Alto Adige.

As the national government prepares to announce the state of emergency – and to confirm which drought prevention measures should be taken across these regions – local authorities in many affected towns and villages have already taken the matter into their own hands.

Here’s an overview of the restrictions in place so far.

Veneto

Veneto has so far been one of the hardest-hit regions as most of its corn and wheat crops are dangerously near a point of no return, and several areas continue to be hit hard by water shortages: on Monday, the fire brigade had to truck in some 20,000 litres of water to the village of Sossai, near Belluno.

From Monday June 20th, dozens of comuni across the region, including towns as populated as Montebelluna, have imposed restrictions banning the use of water for purposes other than domestic and hygienic ones.

Measures are particularly strict in Villorba, near Treviso, where until September 30th residents will not be allowed to use potable water to water gardens, wash vehicles or fill up private pools between 6am and 11pm.

Fines for breaking these rules reportedly range from 25 to 500 euros.

Piedmont

The situation is critical in Piedmont, where some areas haven’t seen a single drop of rain for nearly four months.

Water companies last week asked mayors in 100 towns in Piedmont – and 25 in Lombardy – to suspend nighttime drinking water supplies to replenish reservoir levels.

At the present time, over 170 municipalities have already implemented or are about to implement water-saving restrictions. Over 80 of them are located in the Turin province, where water supplies are alarmingly low.

The rules for the local population are pretty much the same as in Veneto: no water allowed for non-domestic use and fines up to 500 euros.

Lombardy

Lombardy’s regional president, Attilio Fontana, has so far ruled out the possibilty of rationing water, saying that, at least for the time being, the local government’s efforts should focus on the agriculture sector.

However, some towns have autonomously decided to restrict the use of water to domestic purposes only.

For instance, in Tradate (near Varese), residents face fines up to 500 euros if caught using potable water for non-essential purposes between 6am and midnight.

Other comuni in Val Brembana have instead issued official guidance on how to save water.

Emilia-Romagna

No restrictions on water use have been announced in this region at the time of writing, but local authorities say they are closely monitoring the situation.

Emilia-Romagna’s president, Stefano Bonaccini, assured residents on Wednesday that he will not introduce region-wide emergency measures for the time being, though he admitted that the situation is “very complex”.

The drought is hitting areas around Ravenna and Ferrara particularly hard, with the latter city expected to see limits on water supplies from its local aqueduct.

Water shortages have also been reported in the provinces of Parma and Piacenza.

Lazio

The government of Lazio, the region around Rome, said on Monday it was independently declaring a ‘state of calamity’ due to water shortages.

This situation is particularly serious around Lake Bracciano, where water rationing has already begun in several comuni (municipalities) including Bracciano, Anguillara and Trevignano.

Rome’s residents should not be seriously affected by changes to its water supply at the moment: the city’s water board has begun to lower the pressure in the pipes in order to save water without having to, for example, suspend supplies overnight. The mayor is also considering closing the city’s public fountains.

Local authorities in the provinces of Viterbo and Latina have also brought in localised restrictions meaning residents are banned from using water for non-domestic or non-hygienic purposes.

Tuscany

Though not experiencing as big a water crisis as the above-mentioned regions, Tuscany is also feeling the effects of the drought.

In Livorno, mayor Luca Salvetti has banned the use of potable water for non-domestic purposes. Here, the minimum fine for breaking the rule is 100 euros.

Meanwhile the region’s president, Eugenio Giani, recently approved the construction of several new reservoirs for the collection of water. This will be destined for both the local population and farms across the region.

Trentino-Alto Adige

The considerations made for Tuscany largely apply to the north-eastern region of Trentino-Alto Adige as well. Here, the water shortage is not as alarming as in other regions but some local mayors have imposed drought prevention measures.

Notably, the mayor of Ronzo Chienis (about 20 kilometres south of Trento) has suspended the water supply to residents between 11pm and 6am. This is the strictest measure adopted in the country thus far.

For information on water restrictions in your area, check the official website of your town or municipality (comune).