For members
MOVING TO ITALY
‘Why I ditched my UK corporate career for an abandoned Italian vineyard’
Many people dream of enjoying a slower pace of life in rural Italy after decades of the 9-5. But some make the leap much earlier. One former UK professional tells Silvia Marchetti how she swapped the London office grind for winemaking and never looked back.
Published: 24 June 2022 16:04 CEST
Sofia with Italian wine experts at her estate. Photo credit: Sofia Di Ciacca
ITALY EXPLAINED
13 essential articles you’ll need when moving to Italy
Whether you've just moved or are still in the planning stages, here are some of The Local's most popular and useful articles for members navigating a new life in Italy.
Published: 6 June 2022 16:37 CEST
Updated: 12 June 2022 09:23 CEST
Updated: 12 June 2022 09:23 CEST
Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments