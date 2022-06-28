Read news from:
HEATWAVE

Eight ways to save water during Italy’s drought

As one of the worst droughts in Italian history grips the country, here are some simple ways to save water at home and help de-escalate the emergency.

Published: 28 June 2022 10:06 CEST
Garden hose
As Italy faces one of the worst droughts in its recent history, there are a number of ways residents can help save water. Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

Italy remains under the jackboot of one of the worst droughts in its recent history. As rain isn’t on the cards for at least another week, the country’s water crisis keeps escalating.

Several regions have asked to be granted a ‘state of emergency’ and municipalities up and down the country have already autonomously imposed water-saving measures, including water rationing.

READ ALSO: Drought in Italy: What water use restrictions are in place and where?

While the government’s much-awaited decreto siccità (drought bill), which is expected by the end of this week, will likely clarify what exactly will be asked of those living in the most vulnerable Italian regions, there are a number of simple steps we can all take now to help alleviate the current crisis.

After scouring Italian media reports on the crisis, we’ve compiled eight of the best water-saving tips below.

Equip all of your taps with an aerator

Aerators mix the water coming out of regular taps with air and reduce water pressure, thus allowing households to save between 6,000 and 8,000 litres of water per year.

They can be found in any homeware shop, generally cost between one and two euros and are extremely easy to install yourself.

Water fountain in France

There are some very simple ways to keep your water usage down. Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

Check you don’t have any leaks around the house

Granted, this might look like one of those ‘duh, really?’ pieces of advice. But the impact that even small leaks can have on a household’s water usage should not be underestimated. 

A minor leak might mean that you are (quite literally) flushing up to 100 additional litres of water down the drain. So, if you spot a leak, get it fixed ASAP.

Equip your toilet with a dual flush plate (or button) or a flow-regulating handle

All ‘new-generation’ toilets should have one of the above. However, should that not be the case, you can replace your old flushing system with a more efficient one and save between 10,000 and 30,000 litres of water a year.

Take a shower instead of a bath

Baths are a wonderful way to relax and let go of the stress accumulated during the day. But they also require two to three times the average amount of water consumed by having a regular shower (that is, between 40 and 60 litres). So in these times, you might want to opt for the latter.

Don’t keep the water running when it’s not necessary

This is one of the classics. There is, of course, no need to keep the tap on when you don’t need running water. Something to consider during a number of daily activities, including brushing your teeth and shaving.

Start your dishwasher and washing machine only when they’re fully loaded

Make sure you switch on these appliances only when they’re at full capacity. Also, avoid hand-washing: contrary to what some may think, it is in fact far more wasteful than using electronic appliances. 

For instance, washing dishes by hand will use about 60 to 70 litres of water a day, whereas a single dishwasher cycle consumes 12 to 15 litres of water on average.

READ ALSO: ‘Four to five light meals a day’: Italy’s official advice for surviving the heat

Local authorities in drought-hit areas are asking residents not to fill up pools. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Only wash your car when strictly necessary and use a bucket

Who doesn’t like a clean, shiny car? But in times of crisis, some small sacrifices are called for. So, one of the most common recommendations is to wash your vehicle only when absolutely necessary, and to do so by using a bucket rather than a hose. 

Water your plants at night

Water evaporates quickly during the peak hours of the day, whereas the evaporation rate is lower in the evening, when the temperature falls.

Watering your plants in the evening will allow them to absorb more water and, in turn, save your household (and the environment) between 5,000 to 10,000 litres of water per year.

Bonus entry: Don’t fill up inflatable pools (or any other pool)

The lure of an inflatable pool filled to the brim with cold water is no small thing, especially in areas where the sea or the fresh water of rivers and lakes are only a distant fantasy. 

However, a dip in your back garden pool is still by no means essential, and many drought-hit areas are asking residents not to fill theirs up at the moment.

HEATWAVE

Italian wildfires ‘three times worse’ than average as heatwave continues

The prolonged heatwave and severe drought hitting Italy are fuelling wildfires at a rate of one every two days as summer begins, studies show.

Published: 27 June 2022 13:30 CEST
Italian wildfires ‘three times worse’ than average as heatwave continues

The number of wildfires recorded so far in 2022 is already three times higher than average, with the country registering at least one fire every two days according to Coldiretti, Italy’s national confederation of farmers.

The exceptionally high temperatures of the past few months combined with the ongoing lack of rainfall – down by nearly 50 percent on this time last year – have dried out swathes of land up and down the country, increasing the frequency and often the severity of wildfires.

READ ALSO: Italy’s heatwave to last another week and get even hotter, say forecasts

“Italy is ablaze, with over 9,000 hectares [of land] having gone up in smoke in the last six months”, said Coldiretti, adding that the heatwave is “laying siege” to major cities including Bologna, Rome, Florence and Naples.

Last year, around 150,000 hectares of land up and down the peninsula were destroyed by wildfires and 659 firestorms were recorded. But the latest round of data collected by EFFIS (the European Forest Fire Information System) suggest that 2022 is going to be a much worse year.

In the last weekend alone, an entire pine forest in Minervino Murge (60 kilometres north of Bari) was completely destroyed after a wildfire broke out, while several small wildfires were registered in the provinces of Palermo (Sicily) and Ravenna (Emilia-Romagna) from Saturday.

On Sunday, a fire also broke out in a thicket in Rome’s Ponte di Nona area, though the prompt intervention of the local fire brigade prevented the flames from spreading to the surrounding constructions, preventing more serious damage.   

READ ALSO: What to do and what to avoid if you see a wildfire in Italy

Wildfire in Sardinia

Wildfires can quickly spread to residential areas if not promptly extinguished by the local fire department. Photo by Massimo LOCCI / AFP

As the current heatwave shows no sign of relenting and rain is not expected for at least another week, events of this kind are only likely to keep occurring and farmers across the country, many of whom have already been hit hard by the drought, are yet again expected to take the brunt.

Coldiretti warned that Italy must prepare for “a real national emergency” with the agriculture sector crisis set to relive the woes of 2003, when the country registered the hottest summer in 40 years and as many as 9,697 wildfires were recorded throughout the year.

READ ALSO: Drought hits Italy’s hydroelectric plants amid energy crisis

“Every fire costs Italians over 10,000 euros per hectare, including both the immediate cost of putting out the fire and recovering the land and long-term expenses for the reconstruction of environmental and financial systems,” said Coldiretti.

While the current drought and ensuing fires are sure to hit the country’s economy hard, things are predicted to worsen in the coming decades.

Climate change is expected to mean the number of extreme wildfires recorded worldwide will increase by 14 percent by 2030 and by 50 percent by the end of the century, according to UN estimates.

If you see a wildfire in Italy, follow our guidance on what to do and what to avoid.

