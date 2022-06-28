Read news from:
Italian property prices continue to rise in 2022

The recent upward trend in Italian property prices continued in the first quarter of this year, the latest official data shows.

Published: 28 June 2022 17:06 CEST
House prices continue to rise into 2022, a trend that began in 2019. Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP

Average property prices in Italy increased again in the first quarter of 2022, despite the soaring cost of living fuelled by high inflation.

Italian house prices rose by 1.7 percent compared to the previous quarter – a 4.6 percent rise compared to the same period last year, according to data from Italy’s national statistics institute Istat.

The increase in prices covers both new properties and existing homes.

The cost of new homes rose by five percent, which marks a slight slowing down of growth from the 5.3 percent increase in the previous quarter.

Homes already on the market, which account for 80 percent of those included in Istat’s House Price Index, rose from a 3.7 percent increase in the last quarter of 2021 to 4.5 percent in the months of January to March of this year.

Until the end of 2019, Italy had been one of the only countries in the European Union recording stagnation and decline in property prices.

Industry experts said at the time that average property prices in the country were being weighed down by the high number of old, neglected properties on the market which were proving difficult to sell.

Since the third quarter of that year, house prices have been experiencing an upswing.

The price increase in new and existing homes in Italy. Source: Istat.

The introduction of Italy’s ‘110% building bonus’ as part of the post-pandemic economic recovery plan is one of the reasons for growing interest in the purchase of old buildings in need of serious work.

And also since 2019, a growing number of Italy’s remote towns and villages have famously begun selling off old, crumbling houses for the symbolic price of one euro.

“These trends are taking place against a backdrop of persistent and lively growth in buying and selling,” writes Istat, noting a 12 percent year-on-year price increase in the residential sector, as recorded by Italy’s Inland Revenue’s (Agenzia delle Entrate).

However, although the figures may spark optimism for Italy’s property sector, they don’t take into account events that took place in the second quarter of 2022, such as the European Central Bank’s inflation hikes.

This is among one of the reasons mortgage prices are rising in Italy, which may subsequently impact the upward trend in Italian house prices for the second quarter of 2022 and beyond.

Earlier this month, surveys showed that the higher monthly repayments due to the increase in mortgage rates had caused some two million people in Italy to abandon their property search.

See more in The Local's Italian property section.

PROPERTY

PROPERTY: How Italian mortgages are getting more expensive

Mortgage rates have been rising in Italy throughout 2022, with further increases expected. Here's how much higher repayment rates are expected to get.

Published: 14 June 2022 14:29 CEST
Average mortgage repayments in Italy are going up, meaning that people either on a variable mortgage rate or applying for a mortgage now will be paying more than they were last year.

But as mortgage rates were at a record low last summer, just how bad is the outlook really and what should homebuyers expect?

Interest rates have been increasing for around six months, with the situation made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pushing up the cost of goods and services.

The European Central Bank last week announced further “significant” inflation hikes, set to further impact on the cost of living.

The ECB predicts inflation will reach 6.8 percent in 2022, before declining to 3.5 percent in 2023 and 2.1 percent in 2024. These are all higher figures than were forecast in March.

For Italian mortgages, this means a higher monthly outlay due to the knock-on effect of higher mortgage interest rates – although those already on fixed rates are protected from the currently volatile market.

New figures from Italian consumer rights association Codacons show what you can now expect to pay according to the ECB’s interest rate projections.

In the case of a 30-year variable-rate €200,000 mortgage in Rome, the total increase in repayments would be just over €16,000 in the event of a 0.50 percent increase in mortgage rates.

The monthly hike would come to just under an additional €50.

According to financial forecasts, if the increase were 0.25 percent, an instalment would go from €619 to €642, but if it were 0.50 percent – as is predicted for September – it would reach €665.

Price comparison website Facile.it also looked at what the changes will mean for monthly repayments, predicting that the variable rate will increase to over 2 percent by the end of the year.

Taking a €120,000 loan to be repaid in 20 years, today’s average variable rate is 0.85 percent, with a monthly instalment of €544.

Photo by Nils Schirmer on Unsplash

According to predictions, the variable rate will rise to around 2.2 percent by the end of 2022, meaning a higher monthly instalment of around an extra €75.

By June 2023, the variable rate is projected to rise to 2.95 percent and the mortgage instalment to increase to €663, making that an extra €120 to pay each month.

Is Italy heading for a market slowdown?

The latest figures are making homebuyers nervous.

According to a survey published by Facile.it, almost 2 million people in Italy have stopped looking for a new property due to the increase in mortgage rates.

The cost is likely to rise further following the ECB’s announcement, the report noted.

“In a period of rising rates such as the current one, choosing a mortgage becomes a more delicate operation,” stated a spokesperson.

“There is no absolute right or wrong choice between fixed rate, variable rate or hybrid solutions, the decision has to be made according to the specifics of the would-be borrower: risk appetite, income, duration of financing, age, and so on. The help of an expert advisor therefore becomes more important than ever.”

After years of falling mortgage rates, researchers said fixed rates have already risen and an average mortgage fixed rate will rarely fall below 2.4 percent.

Those who choose a variable rate, on the other hand, are said to be able access lower loan repayments, which start at 0.65 percent – but, as noted, won’t stay at that level for long and are subject to market fluctuations.

Historically, it’s still a good time to get a mortgage

Although the news seems gloomy for those on variable mortgages or those applying for a mortgage now, the figures follow record low interest rates on mortgages last year.

Italian mortgage rates fell to “historic lows” last year, the Italian Banking Association (ABI) said, after a cut to interest rates by the ECB meant 

A drop in interest rates from the ECB in May last year saw mortgage interest rates in Italy fall to their lowest in a decade, with monthly repayments almost halving in that time.

It placed Italy as the European nation with the lowest fixed mortgage rate.

Even though mortgage repayments across the country this year aren’t as favourable as in 2021, it’s still a comparatively good time to take out a mortgage.

Meanwhile, the ECB has pledged to return inflation to 2 percent over the medium term, which may subsequently bring down mortgage rates in Italy too.

See more in The Local's Italian property section.

