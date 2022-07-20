Read news from:
ECONOMY

EXPLAINED: What’s changing under Italy’s post-pandemic recovery plan?

Italy’s recovery plan is often in the news, but do you know exactly what it involves? With funding for everything from better healthcare to faster wifi, here's what's set to improve about life in the country.

Published: 20 July 2022 10:05 CEST
Nero's palace in Rome, Italy
As part of planned urban redevelopment measures, many of Rome's historical sites will undergo renovation works. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Italy is ready to move on to the next phase of its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Piano Nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza, or PNRR), after the government said at the end of June it had met all of its targets for the first half of 2022.

The country is now due to receive its second yearly instalment of funding from the European Commission, amounting to a further 24.1 billion euros. The first payment of 24.9 billion came last August.

But why is Italy receiving this money – and what exactly is the government doing (or planning to do) with it?

Italy is the biggest beneficiary of 750-billion-euro post-pandemic recovery aid package known as the Next Generation EU programme (NGEU), which is being split between member states.

The country is set to receive a total of 191.5 billion euros from the fund by the end of 2026.

In order to access the funding, Italy’s government had to set out in the PNRR exactly how it would spend it – on projects that would not only help the national economy recover, but would leave it more resilient in future.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi, tasked with putting the plan together, said it would help the country recover after being hit particularly hard by the pandemic but that it also “addresses some weaknesses that have plagued our economy and our society for decades”.

The PNRR include plans to upgrade railways, rebuild crumbling roads and bridges, and speed up wifi connections, with the government saying it aims to use the money to improve infrastructure and make Italy a “country for young people”.

The government outlined the ins and outs of all the investments and reforms in the PNRR (with the official document available here), dividing them into six main areas, or ‘missions’.

Italy's Recovery Plan; 2022, first semester objectives

2022’s first semester PNRR objectives divided by category. Photo courtesy of Italia Domani, Piano Nazionale di Ripresa e Resilienza.

The gradual completion of the plan is expected to bring about a yearly 0.5-percent GDP increase.

Here’s a closer look at some the most relevant investments and reforms included in the plan.

Digitalisation, innovation, competitiveness, culture and tourism

Over 40 billion euros will be poured into the ‘digitalisation and innovation’ measures. 

Simplifying and streamlining public administration procedures will be one of the government’s top priorities as the planned measures will try to reduce the time of civil and criminal trials by 40 and 25 percent respectively.  

Other interventions will revolve around the installation of 5G nationwide and the construction of high-speed internet networks covering government agencies, schools, health facilities and museums all across the country.

Also, ultra-fast broadband is expected to serve an additional 8.5 million families by 2026.

A number of measures are aimed at enhancing Italy’s immense cultural heritage by improving access to historical sites located in rural or remote areas (as part of a Piano Nazionale Borghi, or National Plan for Villages), and by digitalising services connected with the tourism industry. 

As part of the tourism redevelopment project, Rome will receive around 500 million euros which will be used to enhance 283 of its historical sites.

Milan's Centrale railway station

Construction of high-speed rail on the Naples-Bari line is expected to reduce the journey time by as much as 90 minutes. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Green revolution and ecological transition

Funds adding up to a total of 59.5 billion euros (equal to 31 percent of the Recovery Plan’s total value) will be injected into the ‘green revolution’ mission. 

Much of the ecological transition plan will revolve around the development of renewable energy solutions, including agrovoltaic plants and hydrogen charging stations for road vehicles. 

There are also plans to modernise current waste management facilities and build new ones to achieve a “circular economy” (a model of consumption based on the ‘use, recycle and reuse’ principle).

Finally, electricity grids will be upgraded all over the country and water leakages are expected to decrease by as much as 15 percent by 2026 due to system improvements.

Infrastructure for sustainable mobility 

Over 13 percent (25.4 billion euros) of the funds will be set aside for the improvement of Italy’s transport network.

The major measures will involve the construction of high-speed rail on the following lines in southern Italy: Salerno-Reggio Calabria, Naples-Bari and Palermo-Catania, with journey times dropping by as much as 90 minutes.  

Regional and local railway lines and stations will also be upgraded to make public transport more accessible to all.

The planned improvements also include the renovation of many bridges, tunnels and viaducts across the country amid longstanding concerns about safety and stability.

Italian classroom, Venice

As many as 40,000 Italian schools will be equipped with high-speed internet connection in a bid to offer pupils the latest learning methods. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

Education and research

The Italian education system will undergo major changes as part of a dedicated 31-billion-euro package. 

The available funds will be used to renovate 2.4 million square metres of school buildings and create 228,000 new places in nurseries. 

Also, as many as 40,000 institutes will be equipped with high-speed internet connection to allow for the implementation of innovative learning methods.

In closing, student accommodation will go from the current 40,000 available lodgings to 100,000 by the end of 2026.

Cohesion and inclusion

The ‘cohesion and inclusion’ mission, which has been allocated a total of 19.9 billion euros, seeks to build a brighter future for the next generations by innovating the labour market, erasing social and economic inequalities and supporting female entrepreneurship.

A number of nationwide programmes, including the new Worker Employability Guarantee, will aim to increase the national employment rate and provide key assistance for unemployed individuals. 

Other than that, a Women’s Entrepreneurship Fund will be set up to support female-run businesses and increase gender equality in the labour market.

Finally, the plan states that the government will work to reduce marginalisation by redeveloping public areas, promoting local cultural activities and offering support for people with disabilities.

Healthcare

The Italian healthcare system will receive PNRR funds amounting to a total of 15.6 billion euros.

The government’s priority will be to improve hospital infrastructure by modernising existing structures and building new ones – 400 community hospitals for short-term medical care and 1,350 care homes will be built by 2026.

Additionally, intensive care units will be upgraded and hospitals across the country will receive state-of-the-art appliances for CAT scans, MRIs and other medical tests.

ITALIAN POLITICS

What does Italy’s latest political crisis mean for the economy?

The potential collapse of Italy's government has thrown the post-pandemic recovery plan into doubt and brought back fears of a debt crisis - but how severe will the impact on the economy really be?

Published: 18 July 2022 12:24 CEST
Updated: 20 July 2022 09:02 CEST
As Italy was plunged into a political crisis on Thursday, shockwaves immediately rippled through the markets: Milan’s stock exchange was down more than three percent over fears Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s coalition government could come crashing down and spark snap elections.

All eyes are now on borrowing costs after the ‘spread’ – the closely watched gap between German and Italian 10-year interest rates – widened further on Friday following Draghi’s attempted resignation amid the deepening crisis.

But President Sergio Mattarella refused to accept the prime minister’s resignation – instead urging Draghi to address parliament on Wednesday in an attempt to find a way forward.

The country now faces prolonged uncertainty, with no clear path forward.

“Any signal that Draghi would not survive the 2023 parliamentary elections, or even leave office before, is a cause for concern for the markets,” Gilles Moec, chief economist at the Axa group, told AFP.

Although political crises are nothing new in Italy, Galietti said “this one is unprecedented” because of geopolitical factors, citing tensions with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Even without the current political instability, Italy’s economic outlook is suffering due to “the size of its debt, its low growth rate and its strong dependence on Russian gas,” Moec said.

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi tried to tender his resignation on Thursday, but was asked by President Sergio Mattarella to stay.

Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi tried to tender his resignation on Thursday, but was asked by President Sergio Mattarella to stay. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP.

Italy has a mammoth debt of over 2.7 trillion euros or some 150 percent of GDP – the highest in the eurozone after Greece – though the debt-GDP ratio is beginning to shrink.

The country has long lagged behind others in the eurozone: between 1999 and 2019, the economy grew by just 7.9 percent compared to 30.2 percent in Germany, 32.4 percent in France and 43.6 percent in Spain.

Italy’s gross domestic product increased 6.6 by percent in 2021, after a 2020 slump due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bank of Italy expects GDP to increase by 3.2 percent in 2022 – but that figure could drop below one percent if Russian gas supplies are cut off over the war in Ukraine.

After former European Central Bank chief “Super Mario” became prime minister back in February 2021, Italy’s 10-year borrowing rate fell below 0.5 percent.

It has now climbed to 3.4 percent.

Italy is counting on the European recovery fund to boost growth. It’s the biggest beneficiary of all member states, set to receive 191.5 billion euros if it ticks off a series of EU-requested reforms aimed at, among other things, improving creaking infrastructure and preventing large-scale tax evasion.

Draghi’s departure, however, would put those reforms at risk.

More than a thousand Italian mayors signed a petition on Sunday pleading with Draghi to stay on, saying the post-pandemic recovery plan required stability.

“Our cities… cannot afford a crisis today that means immobilism and division,” the petition said.

“We need stability, certainty and consistency in order to continue the transformation of our cities… Because without the rebirth of these, Italy will not be reborn either.”

But with Draghi’s grand coalition in disarray, the chances the country will head to snap elections after the summer are high.

A far-right or populist win at the polls would weigh significantly on the spread, just as it did in 2018, when Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigrant League joined forces with the once anti-establishment Five Star Movement.

Public finances are however unlikely to be derailed as in the 2012 crisis, economic experts said.

“Interest rates would have to rise very sharply and durably for us to begin to observe solvency problems,” Natixis economist Jesus Castillo told AFP.

Italy’s bonds last on average over seven years, which means the rise in rates will not immediately be reflected in debt.

What’s more, banks are in better shape now than in 2012.

“Economic fundamentals remain compatible with long-term debt sustainability,” Castillo said.

