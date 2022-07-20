For members
ECONOMY
EXPLAINED: What’s changing under Italy’s post-pandemic recovery plan?
Italy’s recovery plan is often in the news, but do you know exactly what it involves? With funding for everything from better healthcare to faster wifi, here's what's set to improve about life in the country.
Published: 20 July 2022 10:05 CEST
As part of planned urban redevelopment measures, many of Rome's historical sites will undergo renovation works. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP
ITALIAN POLITICS
What does Italy’s latest political crisis mean for the economy?
The potential collapse of Italy's government has thrown the post-pandemic recovery plan into doubt and brought back fears of a debt crisis - but how severe will the impact on the economy really be?
Published: 18 July 2022 12:24 CEST
Updated: 20 July 2022 09:02 CEST
Updated: 20 July 2022 09:02 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments