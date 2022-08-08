For members
DISCOVER ITALY
REVEALED: The Italian beaches you might want to avoid this summer
Overcrowded, overhyped, or endangered by overtourism, some of Italy's most famous beaches are best avoided in peak season. Here's our selection of hotspots you may want to skip - and where to go instead.
Published: 8 August 2022 17:23 CEST
Italy’s most famous beaches attract the crowds in summer, but luckily there’s no shortage of alternatives. San Vito Lo Capo, northern Sicily. Photo by Ludovic Marin/AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments