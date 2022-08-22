For members
TRAVEL NEWS
FACT CHECK: Has Italy banned airline strikes in August?
Italy has largely avoided the chaos seen at many airports around Europe this summer. Is that simply because airline staff in the country are banned from striking?
Published: 22 August 2022 13:18 CEST
There haven’t been many chaotic scenes in Italy’s airports this summer - Passengers wait at Rome's Fiumicino airport during the most recent strike on July 17, 2022. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP
For members
TRAVEL NEWS
What’s it like travelling through Italy’s airports now?
As flight disruption continues in Europe during the August holiday season, passengers tell The Local how Italy’s airports are faring.
Published: 11 August 2022 17:18 CEST
Updated: 14 August 2022 07:03 CEST
Updated: 14 August 2022 07:03 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments