MONEY
REVEALED: The cheapest supermarkets in Italy
As the cost of living keeps spiralling, shopping at the right supermarket can allow you to save as much as 3,350 euros, according to a top Italian consumer group.
Published: 6 September 2022 14:09 CEST
A family of four can save up to 3,350 euros a year by shopping at discount stores such as Aldi and Eurospin. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP
EDUCATION
Back to school in Italy: how much will it cost, and how can you save money?
With Italy’s schools reopening in September, parents are beginning the annual rush to stock up on essential supplies. New figures reveal families will have to shell out more this year.
Published: 1 September 2022 13:14 CEST
Updated: 1 September 2022 17:50 CEST
