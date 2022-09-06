REVEALED: The cheapest supermarkets in Italy

As the cost of living keeps rising amid soaring inflation – Italy’s inflation rate hit a 37-year high at the end of last month – many households across the boot are finding it increasingly harder to make ends meet.

And, as the government’s original plans to lower or utterly scrap VAT (IVA in Italian) on basic food products haven’t yet materialised, it is up to consumers to find ways to save on their grocery shopping.

But even in the midst of an economic crisis, slashing food bills is possible and can be done by making some minor adjustments.

According to the latest market study from Italian consumer group Altroconsumo, a family of four can save up to 3,350 euros a year by shopping at discount stores such as Aldi and Eurospin.

Maximum possible savings by type of shopping and household size. Graphic courtesy of Altroconsumo.

For context, Italian families with two children spend an average of 8,550 euros a year on groceries.

Naturally, while they do allow for considerable savings, discount supermarkets also generally offer lower-quality products and not all consumers are inclined to settle for lower standards.

However, even shoppers looking to keep up their food quality standards can reduce the price of their cart by opting for distributor-brand items (i.e. items carrying the supermarket logo) in stores such as Carrefour and Iper-Coop.

In particular, shopping at Carrefour, which is the most affordable supermarket in Italy when it comes to distributor-brand goods, can allow a family of four to save as much as 3,250 euros per year (savings can amount to 2000 euros for individual consumers).

Consumers who do not wish to part ways with branded products (prodotti di marca) can also save on their shopping, though in this case savings are comparatively lower.

Shopping at Esselunga – the most cost-effective Italian supermarket for branded goods – allows for savings up to 350 euros for single individuals and up to 570 euros for families with two children.

Finally, potential savings are considerably reduced for consumers choosing to stick with a spesa mista, meaning that they generally fill up their shopping cart with a combination of branded items, distributor-brand goods and low-cost goods.

Regional differences

Sadly, while shopping at the above-mentioned stores does allow consumers to save on food bills, the exact value of their savings varies greatly according to region.

In particular, Altroconsumo’s latest report highlighted once again the stark divide separating the north of the country from the centre and south.

Of the 15 most convenient Italian supermarkets, only two are located in the central or southern regions of the boot (Sesto Fiorentino’s Coop-Fi and Spesa 365 in Bari).

More importantly, consumers living in the north and shopping at the cheapest super- or hypermarket available in their city can save as much as 18 percent on a branded-goods-only food bill.

In equal circumstances (i.e. buying only branded items at the cheapest local store), consumers living in most central or southern cities can only save between two and three percent.

The “convenience map”, with the cheaper cities shown in green and the more expensive cities shown in red. Graphic courtesy of Altroconsumo.