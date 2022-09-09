Read news from:
Italy to open Covid booster jab bookings from Monday

Italy announced regional health services will open bookings for Covid-19 booster shots to priority groups from Monday as the first deliveries of updated vaccines arrived in the country.

Published: 9 September 2022 16:53 CEST
Italy's autumn Covid vaccination campaign will begin in some regions from Monday, September 12th. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

“From Monday, September 12th, bookings for the new dual-strain vaccines can begin at the regional level,” said director general of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), Nicola Magrini, at a health ministry press conference on Friday.

Booster shots will not be mandatory and will be offered to priority groups first, health authorities confirmed.

READ ALSO: Italy gives green light to new dual-strain Covid vaccines

“The arrival of the new vaccines should strengthen the conviction of those who have to take the fourth dose because of their age or because they have other conditions,” Magrini said. 

Aifa on Monday approved the Comirnaty (Pfizer) and Spikevax (Moderna) dual-strain vaccines, which are effective against both the original strain and the more recent Omicron variants.

Italy will receive 19 million doses of the new vaccines in September, said Franco Locatelli, president of Italy’s Higher Health Council (ISS), at the press conference. 

The updated vaccines have been shown to “generate an antibody response against the Omicron Ba4 and 5 variants, which are the prevalent ones,” he said.

They represent “96 percent of all strains isolated in Italy so far”, he said.

Italian healthcare workers preparing doses of Covid vaccine.

The new dual-strain vaccines will be offered first to at-risk patients, including people aged over 60 and care home residents. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

Covid vaccines “have been a triumph of science and medicine” and “have saved millions of lives”, Locatelli added.

Booster jabs are currently recommended for those in higher-risk categories as Italy begins its autumn vaccination campaign.

Priority will be given to those who are still waiting to receive a second booster dose (the so-called fourth dose); therefore over-60s and people with health conditions that make them more susceptible to developing more severe forms of the Covid-19 disease, according to the latest memo from the health ministry.

READ ALSO: What is Italy’s Covid vaccination plan this autumn?

Magrini said the priority list also includes “health workers, pregnant women, and residents of facilities for the elderly”.

But “it can also be administered to those under 60 who ask for it,” he added.

Booster shots can only be administered to those who received their last dose at least 120 days (about four months) earlier.

The vaccination campaign is expected to be expanded to all over-12s who have only completed the initial vaccination cycle. For this category, the new booster shot would be their third dose.

How do you book a booster shot?

As in previous vaccination campaigns, each regional health authority will manage their own local vaccination programmes, including their timing.

Bookings should work in much the same way as before, with patients being able to book their appointments through GPs, pharmacies or their ASL’s website where available.

Shots can be administered by family doctors as well as at designated vaccination hubs in more densely populated areas.

The autonomous province of Trentino said it will begin administering jabs immediately from Monday and will allow residents to begin booking jabs from Saturday, September 10th.

Other regions and autonomous provinces are expected to announce their plans in the coming days.

For further information on availability and reservation in your region, see the official vaccination booking website.

What is Italy’s Covid vaccination plan this autumn?

As Italy's health minister stressed that Covid vaccines remain 'crucial' to protect the vulnerable, here's what we know so far about getting your booster this autumn.

Published: 8 September 2022 17:21 CEST
What is Italy's Covid vaccination plan this autumn?

Covid is seemingly still slowing down in Italy, with the number of new cases currently down by 19.4 percent compared to last week.

But, as Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Wednesday, vaccines are “still a crucial tool to protect the most at-risk [individuals]” in the fight against the virus. 

READ ALSO: Italy gives green light to new dual-strain Covid vaccines

That’s why Italy will soon roll out its plan for the autumn vaccination drive, which, in line with European guidelines, will consist of a booster shot with increased efficacy against the new Covid variants.

Vaccination will not be mandatory, with the decision on whether or not to get the jab expected to be left to the public’s discretion and no plans for the reintroduction of the ‘green pass’ so far.

Though no definitive blueprint has been released yet and all relevant details are expected to be disclosed in the following days, the framework of the upcoming campaign has already been partly outlined by a ministerial memo published on Thursday.

Here’s what we know so far about Italy’s autumn jab drive so far.

What vaccines will be administered? 

The Comirnaty (Pfizer) and Spikevax (Moderna) dual-strain vaccines will be at the centre of the next vaccination campaign. 

Both vaccines were approved by the Italian Pharmaceuticals Agency (AIFA) on Monday and by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday of last week.

As suggested by their name, the newly approved vaccines are bivalent, meaning that they are effective against both the original Wuhan strain and the more recent Omicron variants (BA.1, BA.4, BA.5).

Who will the next vaccination campaign be for?

According to the latest memo from the Italian health ministry, the new bivalent vaccines will be offered first to those at-risk patients, i.e. people over the age of 60, healthcare workers, care home residents and pregnant women, who haven’t yet received a second booster shot (fourth dose overall).

In a second stage, the autumn jab campaign should be expanded to encompass any individual over the age 12 who has only completed a single vaccination cycle. For this category of people, the new booster shot would be the third vaccine dose overall. 

READ ALSO: At a glance: What are the Covid-19 rules in Italy now?

Italian healthcare workers preparing doses of Covid vaccine.

The new dual-strain vaccines will be offered first to at-risk patients, including people aged over 60 and care home residents. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

It should be noted that, irrespective of the above categories, the booster shot will only be administered to people who received their last vaccine dose at least 120 days (about four months) prior to the new jab.  

When will it start?

As previously mentioned, no firm plans have been released yet. 

However, at the start of the month, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said that Italy would be getting the first shipments of the new bivalent vaccines within the first ten days of September. 

As a result, it is thought likely that the new vaccination drive will start somewhere between the end of September and the start of October. 

Earlier this week, Italian newspaper Repubblica suggested that the country’s local health authorities (ASLs) might choose to make the Covid vaccination campaign coincide with the annual flu jab campaign, with both shots being potentially administered at the same time.

Patients arriving at an Italian Covid vaccination centre.

Covid vaccination hubs might be set up provided that there is sufficient demand for the new booster shoot. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

There are currently no indications that the Italian government is planning on going down said route.

It is likely that further details about Italy’s vaccination programme will emerge after the country’s general election, scheduled for Sunday, September 25th.

How will it work?

As in the case of the previous vaccination campaigns, each regional health authority will be required to abide by the guidelines set out by the health ministry but will be given broad powers over the management of their own local vaccination programmes, including their timing.

READ ALSO: Where and how to book a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot in Italy

Once again, it is likely that general practitioners will be involved in the campaign and vaccine hubs might be built in densely populated areas (and, naturally, provided that there is sufficient demand).

Finally, bookings should work in pretty much the same way as before, with patients being able to book their appointments through GPs, pharmacies or their ASL’s website where available.

For further information on regional authorities’ online reservation platforms, see the official vaccination booking website.

