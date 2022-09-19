On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday

Local railway strike – Staff from Trenitalia Tper, the company operating train services between Emilia-Romagna and other northern regions, will take part in a 23-hour strike between Sunday, September 18th and Monday, September 19th.

The strike action will start at 3.31am on Sunday and end at 2.30am on Monday, thus supposedly affecting travel for just two and half hours on the first day of the week (between midnight and 2.30).

However, Trenitalia Tper announced that the strike “might cause disruption to regular services before its start and after its conclusion”, meaning some disruption is possible on Monday morning.

They added that delays and cancellations might not be limited to Emilia-Romagna but affect “surrounding regions” as well.

By law, all Italian railway companies must guarantee a minimum number of essential services during strike actions. Guaranteed train services for Emilia-Romagna are available here.

Staff from Emilia-Romagna’s Trenitalia Tper will take part in a 23-hour strike between Sunday, September 18th and Monday, September 19th. Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Tuesday

Second aid package – The second government aid package – the decreto aiuti bis – is expected to be made into law on Tuesday, September 20th, when the Senate will be asked to put the final seal of approval on the bill.

The decreto had been drafted in early August but its journey through both houses of the Italian parliament had been delayed by parties’ disagreements over the new superbonus measures and the much-discussed salary cap for civil service managers.

While the decreto bis approaches its final legislative destination – after that it will officially become law and be included in the government’s official journal – ministers have also begun working on a third aid package (decreto aiuti ter).

A further extension of the so-called ‘bonus sociale’ (i.e. a discount on gas and electricity bills for low-income families)

Milan Fashion Week – one of Italy’s most hotly anticipated annual events, Milan Fashion Week will start on Tuesday, September 20th.

As always, the week-long festival will offer a plethora of fashion shows and exclusive insights into the spring/summer collections of some of the most famous international designers.

As it was the case last year, the event organiser, Camera della Moda, will live-broadcast most of the shows on their website to allow people from all over the world to follow their favourite festival moments.

Milan Fashion Week’s complete events calendar is available here.

The much-anticipated autumn edition of Milan Fashion Week will start on Wednesday, September 20th. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Wednesday

Bad weather – According to the latest weather forecasts, cold air fronts that moved in from eastern Europe last week are expected to sweep acrosss Italy on Wednesday, September 21st.

Southern regions, especially those facing the Adriatic, are expected to be hit by localised rainstorms, which, depending on the area, might turn out to be of medium or even high intensity.

Temperatures, experts say, should also return to season averages after the unusual heat of the past few days.

Thursday

Pompeii Street Festival – The second edition of the Pompeii Street Festival will start on Thursday, September 22nd.

Prior to being destroyed by a catastrophic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, Pompeii was a thriving Roman city whose houses were famously decorated with beautiful frescoes and tempera paintings – many of these are still visible in today’s archaeological site.

The second edition of the Pompeii Street Festival will start on Thursday, September 22nd. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

The upcoming festival will celebrate Pompeii’s ancient ‘street art’ with a series of events ranging from art to cinema to photography.

Friday

Lucca Film Festival – One of Italy’s most renowned film festivals, Lucca Film Festival, will start on Friday, September 23rd.

The festival, whose first edition was held back in 2005, will once again offer screenings, conferences and performances ranging from mainstream to art-house cinema.

This year’s festival will also host a number of illustrious guests, including Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore and Welsh director Peter Greenaway.

Weekend

General elections – Italy’s general elections will take place on Sunday, September 25th.

Polling stations across the country will open at 7am and shut at 11pm, with counting expected to start immediately after.

Though foreign EU nationals who legally reside in Italy can register to vote in municipal and European parliamentary elections, only Italian citizens can vote in the country’s general elections.

All voters living in Italy cast their ballots in the town in which they are registered to vote, i.e. their comune, and at the specific polling station assigned to them.