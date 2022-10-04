For members
What does the shut-off of Russian gas supplies mean for Italy?
After Russian energy giant Gazprom suspended gas deliveries to Italy on Saturday, many are wondering what consequences the stoppage will have on the country’s energy supplies.
Published: 4 October 2022 14:58 CEST
Russian energy giant Gazprom suspended gas deliveries to Italy last Saturday, blaming the stoppage on Austrian gas grid operators. Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP
Reader question: Why are wood pellets so expensive this year?
Has the price of pellets risen so dramatically simply because of increased demand and production costs, or are there other factors at play?
Published: 4 October 2022 12:37 CEST
