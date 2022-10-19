For members
Explained: Who needs to exchange their driving licence for an Italian one?
Italy's international residents often find themselves needing to retake their driving tests due to the country's rules on foreign permits. Here's a look at how the rules apply depending on where you (and your licence) come from.
Published: 19 October 2022 14:53 CEST
Some foreign nationals have to retake their driving test in Italy on becoming residents. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)
Explained: How to pay Italian traffic fines from abroad
It's the surprise souvenir that nobody wants, but it's not unusual to receive a fine for a traffic violation many months after a trip to Italy. Here's what you need to know if this happens to you.
Published: 12 October 2022 17:13 CEST
Updated: 15 October 2022 09:17 CEST
