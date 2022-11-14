Read news from:
Italy braces for storms as warm autumn weather ends

A long spell of unseasonably warm weather across Italy is expected to end on Monday, with forecasters warning that a series of storms is on the way.

Published: 14 November 2022 15:02 CET
Stormy weather is expected across Italy from Monday after a long spell of mild autumn weather. File photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

A short spell of warm weather in early November is not unusual in Italy – it’s referred to as a ‘St Martin’s summer’ – but this year it has lasted around a month in many parts of the country.

The mild autumn weather is now set to come to an abrupt end as a wave of cyclones will move in from the Atlantic this week, said IlMeteo.it director and meteorologist Antonio Sanò in a forecast on Monday.

The north-west of Italy will see rain on Monday and snow at high altitudes, while showers are expected in central regions.

Weather elsewhere will be changeable, forecasts said, before stormy weather moves to the centre-south by the middle of the week.

READ ALSO: How climate change is creating disputes on the Swiss-Italian border

Conditions are expected to be milder on Thursday before a second cyclone moves in on Friday and Saturday, bringing heavy rain and scattered local thunderstorms to much of the country, Sanò said.

The late arrival of stormy autumn weather will bring temperatures back down to seasonal averages – though sea temperatures remain unusually high, Sanò warned.

This difference in temperatures, meteorologists explain, creates heavy rain clouds bringing the risk of sudden bursts of extreme rainfall; a phenomenon known in Italian as a bomba d’acqua, or ‘water bomb’, which often causes flash flooding.

READ ALSO: Italy records five times more extreme weather events in ten years

Experts say climate change is responsible for changing temperatures which are boosting the intensity and frequency of ‘extreme weather events’ such as floods.

The number of such events in Italy, including droughts, storms, floods, hailstorms, strong winds and tornadoes, has already been 42 percent higher in 2022 so far than last year.

CLIMATE CRISIS

Climate activists hurl pea soup at Van Gogh painting in Rome

A group of activists on Friday threw pea soup at a Vincent Van Gogh masterpiece in Rome, in a protest that they warned will continue until more attention is paid to climate change.

Published: 4 November 2022 16:07 CET
Activists from Italian environmental group Last Generation threw pea soup at 1888 masterpiece ‘The Sower’, displayed at Rome’s Palazzo Bonaparte.

‘The Sower’, depicting a farmer sowing his land under a dominating sun, was exhibited behind glass and remained undamaged, according to news reports.

All four individuals involved in the attack were arrested.

Climate activists from Last Generation said the demonstration was “a desperate and scientifically grounded cry that cannot be understood as mere vandalism”.

READ ALSO: Why are protesters glueing themselves to Italian artworks?

“Non-violent direct action will continue until citizens get answers from their government on the demands to stop gas and coal and to invest in at least 20 GW of renewables,” they added.

A series of attacks by Last Generation and other environmental groups have involved throwing soup, cake or mashed potatoes at prestigious paintings by artists such as Leonardo da Vinci, Claude Monet, Vermeer and Van Gogh.

In October, the group Just Stop Oil threw tomato soup over Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ at London’s National Gallery. That painting, also protected by glass, was undamaged.

“Everything that we would have the right to see in our present and our future is being obscured by a real and imminent catastrophe, just as this pea puree has covered the work in the fields…” Last Generation said in its statement on Friday.

Italy’s culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, promptly denounced the protest, calling it an “ignoble act that must be strongly condemned”.

“Culture, which is the basis of our identity, should be defended and protected, certainly not used as a megaphone for other forms of protest,” Sangiuliano said in a statement.

‘The Sower’ is on show at Rome’s Palazzo Bonaparte and is part of an exhibition of 50 paintings by the Dutch master on loan from the Kroller Muller museum in Otterlo.

The exhibition organisers, Arthemisia, did not immediately respond to a request for more information on the attack.

