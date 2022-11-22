For members
POLITICS
Key points: What Italy’s new budget law means for you
Italy’s new government has unveiled the country’s draft budget for 2023. Here are the main measures and how they will affect residents.
Published: 22 November 2022 16:51 CET
Italy’s PM, Giorgia Meloni, and Deputy PM, Matteo Salvini, gave an overview of the country’s new budget law in a press conference held on Tuesday. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP
POLITICS
Italy’s deputy health minister under fire for questioning Covid vaccines
Opposition leaders called for health undersecretary Marcello Gemmato to resign on Tuesday after the official said he was not "for or against" vaccines.
Published: 15 November 2022 15:55 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments