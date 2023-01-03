Read news from:
Austria
BREXIT

Q&A: What to know about the Italy-UK driving licence agreement

After the UK and Italy announced a deal meaning British residents can swap their driving licences in 2023, The Local answers your questions about how the process will work.

Published: 3 January 2023 15:53 CET
Q&A: What to know about the Italy-UK driving licence agreement
Italy's British residents will not face resitting their driving test in Italian as feared after the two countries reached a post-Brexit deal. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)

Following the British Embassy in Rome’s announcement on December 23rd that that the UK and Italian governments had signed a long-term agreement on the issue of driving licences post-Brexit, the British government has now published some further details about the deal in guidance published in an update to its ‘Living in Italy’ web page.

Once it comes into force, the agreement means residents in Italy will be able to exchange their UK-issued licence for an Italian one “without the need to take a test”, the British government confirmed.

British ambassador to Rome Ed Llewellyn said the long-term agreement would come into force in “early 2023”, though no specific date has yet been confirmed.

The UK government also confirmed that the grace period had also been extended again to allow holders of UK licences to continue driving in Italy – which means you won’t need to take any action just yet.

In the meantime, we’ve received a number of questions at The Local from readers wondering how the rules might apply once in force.

Here are some of those questions answered based on the British government’s latest guidance.

Who will be able to exchange their licence?

The guidance states that the agreement “will apply to all holders of a valid UK licence provided that they have been resident in Italy for less than six years at the time of application for exchange,” but added: “UK licence holders who acquired residence in Italy on or before 31 December 2020 may exchange their licence even if they have been resident in Italy for more than six years.”

When should I start the exchange process?

It’s not clear when this will be possible yet – but UK licences will remain valid in Italy until the end of 2023.

As the government’s guidance says: “You can’t exchange your licence yet, as the agreement will need to enter into force.”

“We will provide an update on these proceedings in due course. In the meantime, we are pleased to announce that current arrangements on driving in Italy for those holding a UK licence remain in place. Valid UK driving licences held by those who are resident in Italy by 31 December 2022 will be recognised until 31 December 2023.”

What will the process involve?

Full details should come once the UK-Italy bilateral agreement come into force, but for now the requirements for conversion of licences from other countries which have similar agreements with Italy may give an idea of what you’ll need to do.

The Italian Ministry of Transport’s website states that applications must be made at your local Ufficio di Motorizazzione Civile (find yours here), and requirements currently include completing a form, paying a €32 fee, handing over your original licence, and providing copies of your Italian tax code and ID.

Italian police officers setting up a roadblock

Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Can all categories of driving licence be exchanged?

It looks like the deal covers most types of licence, but we’ll need to wait for confirmation for each category.

“Tables of equivalence have been included in the agreement and the majority of categories will be able to be carried over to an Italian licence,” the guidance reads.

Will I have to give up my UK licence?

If you were hoping to keep hold of your UK driving licence as well as getting a new Italian one, it seems you’re out of luck.

“It is not possible to hold licences issued by the UK and Italy at the same time,” the UK government’s guidance states.

“If you live in Italy, you can drive on your UK licence for the first twelve months of living here, during which time you must obtain an Italian licence,” it adds.

“If you return to live in the UK at any point, you will be able to exchange your Italian licence for a UK one without taking a test.”

If I previously swapped my Italian licence for a British one, can I now switch back?

It looks as if this will be possible once the deal comes into force, as the guidance says:

“You will be able to exchange your licence to an Italian one provided that the country where your licence was first issued has an agreement or understanding with Italy on licence exchange.”

See the UK government’s latest guidance on the deal in full here and find more information on their official Living in Italy page.

Please note that The Local is unable to advise on individual cases. For further information, we recommend speaking to your local Ufficio di Motorizazzione Civile in Italy. 

We will update this page with further information once it becomes available. Find our latest Brexit-related news updates for UK nationals in Italy here.

BREXIT

UK and Italy sign long-term agreement on driving licences

The British Embassy in Rome announced on Friday that it had finally signed a long-term agreement with Italy over the long-running issue of exchanging driving licences.

Published: 23 December 2022 11:10 CET
Updated: 26 December 2022 09:10 CET
UK and Italy sign long-term agreement on driving licences

The British Embassy in Rome announced the news on Twitter on Friday morning simply saying: “BREAKING NEWS, Uk and Italy sign the Driving Licences Agreement.”

But the embassy did not immediately add any more details over whether this was the long-awaited reciprocal deal for the exchanging of driving licences post Brexit, or just another agreement to extend the grace period for another year.

The government’s Living in Italy web page later confirmed that the deal was indeed the long term agreement people had been hoping for.

“On 23rd December 2022, the British and Italian governments signed a long term agreement for exchanging driving licences,” the page read.

“After its entry into force, if you are resident in Italy you will be able to exchange your UK licence for an Italian one without the need to take a test,” it added.

No date was given for when it would come into force, but the UK confirmed that a further extension of the grace period allowing drivers with UK licences to drive in Italy had also been agreed.

“In the meantime, the UK is making arrangements with the Italian authorities to ensure that current measures will continue beyond 2022 for a further 12 months, so that you can continue to use your UK licence in Italy after 31st December 2022.”

British ambassador to Rome Ed Llewellyn posted a letter on Twitter saying the long-term agreement would come into force in “early 2023.”

“The agreement would undergo ratification inthe UK and Italy before coming into effect,” he said.

“I know that this has been a period of uncertainty for many of you while the agreement has been negotiated. Thank you for your patience,” he said.

The announcement was met with relief by some of those who had been waiting nervously for the last two years.

“I’m about to cry,” said one.

Another said: “This seems like it has been a difficult process for all but thank you, it’s super news.”

Background

When Britain left the EU at the end of 2020 there was no reciprocal agreement (an arrangement allowing foreign nationals to exchange their licence for an Italian one) in place, but UK licence holders resident in Italy were granted a grace period in which they could continue to drive on their British licences. This was previously extended on Christmas Eve 2021.

A UK government spokesperson confirmed to The Local earlier in mid-December that negotiations were continuing with the Italian government on a reciprocal deal which would allow British nationals to exchange their licences without the need to sit a driving test.

Reciprocal driving licence agreements are in place between Italy and around 20 non-EU countries, including Switzerland, Brazil, the Philippines and Turkey (full list here), which allow holders of these licences to swap their permits without a test.

These rules apply to UK nationals who are resident in Italy. People visiting Italy for short periods can continue to drive on a UK licence.

Find our latest Brexit-related news updates for UK nationals in Italy here.

Find more information on the UK government website’s Living in Italy section.

