For members
BREXIT
Q&A: What to know about the Italy-UK driving licence agreement
After the UK and Italy announced a deal meaning British residents can swap their driving licences in 2023, The Local answers your questions about how the process will work.
Published: 3 January 2023 15:53 CET
Italy's British residents will not face resitting their driving test in Italian as feared after the two countries reached a post-Brexit deal. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)
BREXIT
UK and Italy sign long-term agreement on driving licences
The British Embassy in Rome announced on Friday that it had finally signed a long-term agreement with Italy over the long-running issue of exchanging driving licences.
Published: 23 December 2022 11:10 CET
Updated: 26 December 2022 09:10 CET
Updated: 26 December 2022 09:10 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments