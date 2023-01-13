Read news from:
Why is Italy’s plan to charge for entry to the Pantheon so controversial?

Foreign visitors may think a fee of just two euros to see Rome's famous Pantheon is more than fair, but the suggestion of charging for entry at all has sparked anger in Italy. Silvia Marchetti explains what the controversy is about.

Published: 13 January 2023 11:39 CET
Rome's Pantheon is currently free to visit. A proposed ticket price of just two euros has caused a politial row - and Romans in particular are against it.  (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

The proposal of charging an entry fee at the Pantheon, launched by Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, turned out to be provocative and very controversial and has once again triggered political mayhem. 

Every two or three years a politician comes up with this idea, which is soon deemed preposterous and shelved. 

Even if the proposed fee would be just two euros, less than a slice of pizza or a cappuccino, and a ridiculously low sum any foreign visitor would be glad to pay, Romans in particular are against it. 

This is down to the general belief among Italians that their artistic and historic monuments and sites are a ‘common good’: part of their national heritage, particularly the most popular and iconic sites.

As such, entry should be free. Citizens have the right to fully enjoy taking in the views of a church or a sanctuary without having to pay even 50 cents. 

Italy has an enormous treasure trove of artistic jewels, but despite the high value of its unique sites and monuments Italian culture is ‘cheap’, for free access or a low ticket downgrades the artistic offer in my view. 

I believe Italian churches should also charge tourists a fee for entry, as it would help support maintenance costs – and this includes popular (yet free) sites such as the Pantheon, which is one of the most visited in Italy. 

The trouble with the Pantheon lies in its dual nature which makes any entry fee a particularly thorny issue. The Pantheon is a basilica-mausoleum built on a former Ancient Roman temple, where mass and religious celebrations are regularly held on specific calendar dates.

There are tombs of Renaissance artists and Italian, alongside pagan relics. As with all churches in Italy, it is kept open and free for believers who wish to come and pray. 

However, the Pantheon is mainly a tourist hotspot rather than a mystical pilgrimage site, and is always packed like a McDonald’s, with visitors sitting outside eating paninis and gelato and feeding crumbs to the pigeons. 

Adding an entry fee would limit the crowds and keep the entire Piazza della Rotonda in order. I would actually raise the ticket to at least five euros. 

Those in favour of charging fo entry to the pantheon say the revenue could be used to keep the surrounding area in order. Litter and overflowing rubbish bins are a regular issue in summer. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

To many Romans the Pantheon is the symbol of their identity, a bit like the cradle of their own ancestry, so now the city council is pushing to exempt people living in the Eternal City to pay the entrance fee if it is ever applied, which in my view would create a form of discrimination. 

If an attraction is free for everyone, then it follows that everyone should pay if there is an entry ticket. 

I remember once meeting an American lady in front of the Pantheon who, before going inside, pulled out her wallet and asked me “how much is the ticket?” Her question took me by surprise because I’d never given much thought to the fact that it was a normal thing for Italians not to pay to admire the Pantheon. After all, I thought, it’s ours.

When I told her there was no need for money she was surprised and replied “you have such beautiful sites that are unique in the world and must have a cost”.

I think the whole political and social controversy stemming from turning the Pantheon into a payable attraction is due to a perverse sort of ‘artistic inflation’. 

Just because we have so many (probably too many) artistic and historical monuments in Italy, we tend to consider these our own property and to take it for granted that they belong to all Italians as precious jewels of our common heritage.

Therefore, access must be public and open, with no restrictions whatsoever. 

In Italy there is a widespread ideal of ‘bene pubblico artistico-culturale’ (artistic and historic public good) which is sacrosanct. According to this ‘dogma’, said public good – be it a church, temple, or ruins – must be ‘fruibile a tutti’ (available and accessible to everyone).

If on one hand this is a very democratic approach, on the other it drains precious resources for the upkeep of a vast artistic heritage which cannot be managed with public money alone.

I think the controversy surrounding the potential two-euro entry ticket to the Pantheon is absurd, but predictable, and by now embedded in the Italian mindset.

It would be a good way to raise revenues to contribute to the maintenance of the site, but Italy lacks an entrepreneurial approach when it comes to exploiting and cashing in on its huge artistic inheritance.

‘Americans can pay’: Italian minister says famous sites should hike entry fees

After Florence’s Uffizi announced it would raise peak-season prices, Italy's culture minister said on Tuesday it was the right move as the “average American family” could afford to pay more.

Published: 11 January 2023 10:06 CET
The Uffizi art gallery in Florence said it was increasing its basic ticket price in the high season from 20 to 25 euros per person to help it “cope with the increase in the costs in the energy and construction sector”.

The high season rate for entry to the world-famous collection of paintings and statues applies from March 1st to November 30th. However, early birds can get in for 19 euros before 8:55 am.

The Uffizi’s management on Tuesday said the single-visit tickets were mainly bought by foreign tourists.

The price of other tickets – including low season and membership passes – remains unchanged.

Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano later on Tuesday told reporters that he thought the Uffizi price hike was fair and “in step with European standards” – and singled out American tourists, who he said could afford to pay higher prices for entry to all of Italy’s cultural sites.

“After all, the average American family that comes to Italy spends 10 to 20 thousand dollars, because of the cost of flights and hotels,” he claimed.

“So paying 20 euros for a ticket to see a unique site like Pompeii can also be done,” he said.

The video of his interview was widely shared on social media, drawing indignant comments from many Italian Twitter users.

“Italian public museums exist for us, not for foreign tourists, Minister,” said one Italian commenter.

“Our cultural sites are becoming resorts,” lamented another user.

Since being appointed culture minister in Giorgia Meloni’s government in October, Sangiuliano has also revived a contentious plan to introduce entry fees for the Pantheon in Rome.

The plan, which would mean visitors are charged €2 for admission, was initially drawn up by a previous culture minister but scrapped in 2018.

As a place of worship the Pantheon is free to visit, but talks are now underway between the ministry and the Catholic Church over proposed entry fees – though Roman residents and those visiting for services would not be charged, the ministry said.

Sangiuliano cites admission prices for other major European cultural landmarks such as the Musèe de l’Armèe in Paris which charges €14 to visit the tomb of Napoleon, or Westminster Abbey in London which has an entry fee of €25.

