For members
TOURISM
Why is Italy’s plan to charge for entry to the Pantheon so controversial?
Foreign visitors may think a fee of just two euros to see Rome's famous Pantheon is more than fair, but the suggestion of charging for entry at all has sparked anger in Italy. Silvia Marchetti explains what the controversy is about.
Published: 13 January 2023 11:39 CET
Rome's Pantheon is currently free to visit. A proposed ticket price of just two euros has caused a politial row - and Romans in particular are against it. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments