For members
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY
What’s happening in Italy in February 2023
From carnival celebrations to tax reform announcements, here's what people living in Italy can expect next month.
Published: 27 January 2023 15:32 CET
Carnival is the highlight of the month in Italy, but what else is happening in February? Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP.
For members
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY
On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week
From new rail links to a gas station strike, here's what to expect in Italy this week.
Published: 23 January 2023 08:46 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments