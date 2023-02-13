For members
MONEY
What to know about maternity, paternity, and parental leave in Italy
Italy has various measures in place to support new parents, but it's not always clear what you're entitled to. Here's an overview of how it all works.
Published: 13 February 2023 15:03 CET
A man pushes a pram along Rome's Via dei Fori Imperiali. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)
For members
MONEY
What you need to know about opening a bank account in Italy
There are a few things to know before choosing the right place to put your cash in Italy. Here’s our guide to finding the best bank for you.
Published: 2 February 2023 10:40 CET
Updated: 12 February 2023 09:29 CET
Updated: 12 February 2023 09:29 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments