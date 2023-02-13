Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

MONEY

What to know about maternity, paternity, and parental leave in Italy

Italy has various measures in place to support new parents, but it's not always clear what you're entitled to. Here's an overview of how it all works.

Published: 13 February 2023 15:03 CET
What to know about maternity, paternity, and parental leave in Italy
A man pushes a pram along Rome's Via dei Fori Imperiali. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

Congratulations! You’re expecting a baby. It’s an exciting time in your life — but before you welcome your little bambino or bambina, best familiarize yourself with Italy’s ever-changing rules on family leave.

Italy has three kinds of family leave — maternity, paternity, and parental — and all work a little differently. In recent years, the rules have also changed with the passing of each new budget.

We’ve broken it down as simply as possible, beginning with the most common scenarios, and moving on to more unusual exceptions.

Here’s our guide to the leave you’re entitled to in Italy.

Maternity leave for employees

Here’s the most common scenario: you work for a company, collecting a wage or salary in the form of regular paycheques. Maybe you have a contract, or are hired on a permanent basis.

The important thing to know is that your family leave benefits are not strictly speaking connected to your employer, but guaranteed by law and funded by the INPS (Italy’s National Institute for Social Security), to which your employer pays regular contributions in exchange.

READ ALSO: How much does it cost to raise a child in Italy?

That means your basic rights to paid leave are not conditional on who you work for or how long you have worked there. In Italy, it’s mandatory that all employed pregnant women take five months of paid maternity leave (congedo di maternità in Italian) — it’s actually illegal for an employer to keep you working during this time.

Typically, that leave is divided, with two months taking place before your due date and three months after. But with a note from your doctor and the agreement of your employer, it’s possible to divide this time differently, with all five months after delivery or even more time before if necessary for the health of you and your baby.

During this time, INPS will cover 80 percent of your usual salary, and in many cases, employers will top up the other 20 percent. That means you should receive your full salary in the regular fashion for all five months of your maternity leave.

These benefits apply even if you miscarry, so long as you have been pregnant for at least 180 days. If you lose your baby earlier but have been pregnant for at least three months, you are still entitled to 30 days paid leave — though if you miscarry in the first trimester, you receive no benefits.

You’re only allowed to return to work during mandatory maternity leave if, during your leave, your child is hospitalized and subject to regular care. Any days you haven’t used will be held over for when your child is released from care.

Recently unemployed and contractual workers

These rights extend even to apprentices, agricultural workers, and domestic workers, and apply if you work from home, or even if you’re recently unemployed or suspended from your job.

If your contract ends during your maternity leave, or even 60 days before it begins, you are still entitled to the 80 percent payment — though you may receive it (and may need to apply for it) from INPS directly rather than your employer.

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash

And if you’re eligible for unemployment or have made contributions to national insurance for 26 weeks in the last two years, you will still be eligible for these benefits six months after your last job ended.

You are also protected from dismissal because of your status as a new or expecting mother. It’s against the law in Italy to fire a woman during her pregnancy and before the child is one year old.

But you also need not keep a bad job to hold your benefits. Pregnant women can still resign their positions and receive paid leave. If you do decide to resign, you may need to validate your resignation with the local labour authority to ensure you weren’t subject to undue pressure.

Paternity leave for employees

Unfortunately, despite a recent push for the recognition of child-raising as a task shared between parents, Italy’s family leave rules are still strictly gendered.

Fathers are entitled to just 10 days of mandatory leave, paid at 100 percent of their salary. These days can be taken before or after the birth, but must be taken during the five-month mandatory maternity leave period.

READ ALSO: How does the cost of childcare in Italy compare to other countries?

Ten days may not sound like a great deal to people from many other countries. This is an improvement on past rules, which until 2012 offered fathers no guaranteed paid leave. It’s also a considerable rise from the five days allowed in 2019. But Italy is lagging far behind many European countries when providing leave for partners, especially in non-traditional families.

Fathers may instead claim five months of paid leave if the mother is unable to care for the child — meaning death or incapacitation, the total abandonment of the child, or sole custody being awarded in a court to the father.

Parental leave for employees

In addition to mandatory maternity and paternity leave, Italy also offers optional paid parental leave (congedo parentale). The rules on parental leave are somewhat complex, and have changed a lot in recent years.

As of 2023, parents can be eligible to receive up to 11 continuous months of paid parental leave — but how that time is divided is important.

Both parents are entitled to three months of optional parental leave, and another three months of paid leave can be added by one parent. Though this can be continuous with mandatory leave, it doesn’t need to be taken right after that leave ends — instead, it can be broken up and taken anytime until the child’s 12th birthday. You need only give your employer 15 days notice.

In a rule change that came in under the 2023  budget law, one of these optional months is paid at 80 percent of your salary, just like mandatory maternity leave — though to be eligible, it must be taken within the child’s first six years. The rest of your optional parental leave is paid at just 30 percent.

READ ALSO: From renovations to cinema tickets: The Italian tax ‘bonuses’ you could claim in 2023

Additionally, you can take as much as another four months of leave, for a total of 10 months accrued to a single parent. But these additional months will only be paid if your income is less than 2.5 times a minimum level set by the Italian government each year, based on the cost of living.

It’s actually possible to even take an 11th month, though only if the father has used his full three-month allocation of leave beforehand.

It’s important to note that unlike the mandatory leave above, this is conditional on your continued employment. If your contract ends, if you resign or if you are fired, you lose your rights to this paid leave.

On the other hand, you will continue to accrue holidays, severance pay, leave and monthly bonuses as if you were at work (unlike during your maternity or paternity leave).

You apply for parental leave directly with your employer.

Maternity leave if you’re self-employed

Self-employed people including freelancers follow slightly different rules.

First of all, self-employed mothers are still entitled to five months of paid maternity benefits — but you need not actually stop working during this period.

Instead of applying to your employer, you apply directly to INPS, which will handle the payment of your benefits.

There is usually no minimum contribution to be eligible, though if you are a freelancer registered with a profession — like a lawyer or accountant — you may want to check with your association, as you may be subject to different rules.

Generally, as a freelancer or self-employed person who manages your own contributions to the national insurance and pension systems, your daily benefit will be calculated by taking your last year’s income, dividing it by 365 days, and multiplying it by 80 percent.

Parental leave if you’re self-employed 

The lengthy parental leave described above is a perk of being an employee — but self-employed people can still access some optional leave benefits.

Self-employed mothers who earned less than €8,145 in the year before going on maternity leave receive an additional three months of parental leave once their maternity leave ends, paid at 80 percent.

If you’ve earned more than that, you’re still allowed to take optional leave for three months, and will receive payments equal to 30 percent of your average daily income, so long as you actually stop working. To be eligible, you need only have made a contribution to national insurance in the month before you took your leave.

Both mothers and fathers are eligible for this leave.

(Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP)

Adoption

Rules for leave are generally the same if you’re adopting a child, with the date of birth being swapped for the date of adoption or guardianship.

Generally, the five months of mandatory maternity leave will come after the adoption — though some can be moved before, or taken in pieces, if required to comply with international adoption requirements. Fathers are also entitled to their 10 days of mandatory paid leave.

Mandatory leave can be more easily transferred between parents, but only in whole, not in part. Parental leave will also follow the same rules.

If you’re a guardian not planning to adopt, you’re only entitled to three months of paid leave over the course of the five months immediately following the beginning of your guardianship.

Benefits

Italy has offered many different and changing ‘baby bonuses’ and other types of child benefit over the years. So what’s currently available?

In 2022, the government tried to simplify the system by creating the ‘assegno unico e universale‘, a single, universal monthly allowance that increases with each child.

It’s means-tested, meaning that to qualify for anything beyond the minimum payment you will need an ISEE rating (a calculation based on your household’s income and relative wealth).

The universal allowance payment ranges from a minimum of €50 per month for families with a higher income (those assessed as having an ISEE of over €40,000 per year, or those who don’t provide an ISEE), to €175 a month for families on the lowest incomes – those with an ISEE of below €15,000.

READ ALSO: What is an ISEE number in Italy and how do you get it?

Bonuses are paid to families with more than two children (and again to those with more than four), mothers under 21, homes where both parents are working, or those with a disabled child.

You don’t need to wait for the child to be born to claim this credit — it’s payable beginning from the seventh month of pregnancy. Both EU and non-EU nationals can apply, as long as you have lived in Italy for two years or hold an employment contract of at least six months. And any amounts you receive won’t count toward your taxable income.

The benefit is paid every month until the child’s 21st birthday, though you will need to reapply each year. Instructions on claiming the benefit are available on the INPS website.

You can also claim benefits toward nursery costs or specialized at-home care, worth up to €3,000 per year — though these benefits are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis based on a total amount set in the annual budget, so you will need to get your application in early. Generally, the window for applications opens in January or February.

Italy’s ever-changing rules mean that no benefit is guaranteed to stick around — so keep an eye out for future budget updates that could affect your family.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

MONEY

What you need to know about opening a bank account in Italy

There are a few things to know before choosing the right place to put your cash in Italy. Here’s our guide to finding the best bank for you.

Published: 2 February 2023 10:40 CET
Updated: 12 February 2023 09:29 CET
What you need to know about opening a bank account in Italy

Money makes the world go round, they say, and even in notoriously cash-friendly Italy, your life will be a lot easier if you have somewhere to put it.

But with daunting paperwork, confusing opening hours and array of diverse offerings, interacting with Italian banks can be challenging.

Here’s our guide to opening a bank account in Italy to get you started.

Step one: Know what’s out there

I come from Canada, where you can count the number of big banks on one hand. That means Italy’s banking sector can be a little dizzying in comparison. At the time of writing, Italy has more than 20 banks with assets of more than €10 billion. 

Among the biggest names in Italy are Dutch-based ING, Germany-based Deutsche Bank, Italy’s own Unicredit, and the Banca Nazionale di Lavoro (now owned by France’s BNP Paribas).

READ ALSO: Which are the best Italian banks for foreigners?

Alongside these big national banks, there are regional providers like the Banca Popolare di Puglia e Basilicata or the Banco di Sardegna, which confusingly operate branches far from their respective homelands. As a result, it’s not uncommon to find a Pugliese bank next to a Venetian one in Lombardy, or encounter a local bank that has just a handful of branches throughout the country.

Consider the fees applied to transactions and cash withdrawals when choosing your Italian bank account. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)

Disrupting the banking world in recent years has also been the emergence of a whole new crop of online banks, like N26 and HYPE, which offer very low fees by operating no physical branches.

And lastly, there’s the post office: Poste Italiane, in an unholy alliance of paper-based bureaucracy, also operates a consumer bank notorious for slowing down postal lines everywhere.

Knowing the lay of the land will help you pick out the best offering for your life and location. Consider your choice carefully. When we arrived, we chose N26 for its low fees and easy sign-up. But soon, we needed a bigger bank that could offer services like a fideiussione (renter’s guarantee).

Choosing the right bank is about more than knowing if it has a branch in your area — as you settle, a bank’s mortgage offerings, insurance, or high-interest savings accounts may become more important to you.

Step two: Decide what account you need

Technically, if you’re over the age of 18, you’re eligible to open an account in Italy — but most account types are only available to residents, which includes foreign nationals who are here because of a valid job offer or degree program.

The most common account type is a conto corrente or current account (a checking account for American readers). These accounts are designed with daily transactions in mind, meaning there are often opportunities to save on fees by maintaining a minimum deposit or balance.

Ask an expert: Which are the best UK banks for Brits living in Italy?

To earn higher interest, you can place your savings in a conto di risparmio or savings account, which offer fewer transfers and transactions in exchange for higher interest. There is also the conto di deposito, a more restrictive but even higher-interest savings account designed for parking your money just to earn.

Lastly, there are conti correnti esteri, foreign accounts, which can offer deals on wire transfers or allow you to use your home currency and save on exchange fees. These accounts don’t require you to be an Italian resident, making them a good choice for people staying for an indeterminate time.

Step three: Review costs

There’s a reason some of Italy’s nicest buildings belong to banks — this country’s banking fees are among the highest in Europe.

Though comparisons are hard to come by, in 2009 the European Commission found that fees in Italy could be four or five times the amount for the same accounts in the Netherlands, Ireland, or Germany.

But choose the right offer, and they don’t have to be — one analysis found these fees could vary by as much as 10 times between banks.

On average, a typical current account cost nearly €95 per year in 2022, with high-interest savings accounts costing even more. But that average dropped to just €25 for online-only accounts like those offered by N26.

A branch of Unicredit bank in Milan. (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP)

In exchange for these fees, banks offer a range of different services — everything from higher interest to lower transaction fees.

Most banks won’t charge a setup fee, but may charge to issue you with your first debit or credit card. Other services, like cheques, wire transfers, or even ATM withdrawals above a monthly limit are likely to be met with other fees.

Il Sole 24 Ore, one of Italy’s leading financial newspapers, has an online tool that will help you compare bank offers, automatically deducting your expenses from your anticipated interest to show you exactly how much your account is likely to cost.

Make sure to read the fine print — some “fee-free” accounts are promotional offers and expire after a year or so, leaving you paying hefty fees. Others look expensive, but are free if you maintain a low minimum balance or make monthly deposits of just a few hundred euro.

Step four: Visit a branch or sign up online

Now that you know the account type and bank you’re looking for, you can dive into the paperwork.

For a variety of reasons, it’s generally best to wait until you are in Italy to open your account — even in the case of online accounts or conti esteri. Banks will want to mail you your card and know a fixed address in Italy, and you will need an Italian tax code (codice fiscale) to get started in any case.

For online accounts like N26 and HYPE, paperwork is often minimal and requires filing out a few online forms and uploading your ID. 

In physical banks, by contrast, it can be quite extensive, involving a lot of fine print in Italian. If your language skills are poor, consider bringing a friend who can help you review your contracts, or select a bank that you know offers counter service in English.

To open an account, you’ll need the following documents:

  • ID or a passport;
  • Codice fiscale;
  • Residency permit (or, if you’re a non-resident, proof of address like a bill or piece of certified mail); and
  • Proof of your employment income (i.e., a contract or tax return).

Businesses will also need to provide the company’s registration certificate, a certificate of good standing, and statements of the financial status of all shareholders with more than a 20 percent stake in the company.

Take these to your local branch to get the process started. Make sure to check your local bank’s opening hours first — Italian banks are notorious for taking long lunches and closing early in the afternoon.

Closing an account

If you’ve decided it’s time to say goodbye to your bank, it’s unfortunately not quite as simple as visiting a branch.

In most cases, you will need to send a registered letter or raccomandata to your local branch before you show up in person, including signatures from everyone on the account.

And as usual, make sure to read your contract carefully — some banks will even charge a fee to close your account.

SHOW COMMENTS