Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRANSPORT

Why electric cars aren’t more popular in Italy

Italy has one of the lowest rates of electric vehicle use in Europe, and says it won't be ready to stop selling petrol and diesel cars by 2035. Here's why Italy is behind the curve.

Published: 16 February 2023 12:07 CET
Why electric cars aren't more popular in Italy
The hybrid Fiat 500 (L) and Panda (R) on display in Bologna’s Piazza Maggiore. Unlike in many other EU countries, sales of electric vehicles in Italy are low - and dropping. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

Italian government ministers have criticised a European Union plan to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035, saying Italy is “behind” with the switch to electric vehicles now underway in many other EU countries.

The European Parliament on Tuesday approved the ban, which would allow petrol and diesel vehicles to stay on the roads but aims to stop the sale of new ones within the next 12 years.

The move was hailed by environmentalists as a key step towards slashing carbon emissions, improving air quality and slowing the rate of climate change – but Italy’s government leaders weren’t pleased.

“Italy is behind with the transition [to electric] of the car sector and we must accelerate with investments,” business minister Adolfo Urso told Rai radio.

But the timeframes set out under the EU ban “do not match the European reality and, above all, they don’t match the Italian one,” he said.

READ ALSO: OPINION: Why are Italians so addicted to cars?

Foreign minister and deputy co-prime minister Antonio Tajani reportedly said the ban was a “serious mistake” and said Italy would “forward a counter-proposal of limiting the reduction to 90 percent, giving industries the chance to adapt.”

Infrastructure minister and co-deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini meanwhile called the ban “crazy” and claimed it would penalise European and Italian businesses while working “in favour of Chinese businesses”.

The ministers did not clarify why they believe the ban would be particularly difficult to implement in Italy compared to in other EU member states, and Italy wasn’t alone in raising objections: MEP Jens Gieseke of the centre-right EPP also argued the ban would put German jobs at risk.

But studies show that Italy is indeed “behind” other EU countries when it comes to the uptake of electric vehicles (EVs). 

One survey published by Italian financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore found that only 3.7 percent of vehicles sold in Italy in 2022 were electric.

That’s compared to 79 percent in Norway, 33 percent in Sweden, 23 percent in the Netherlands, 21 percent in Denmark, and 18 percent in Germany, Finland and Switzerland.

Italy was also the only European country that saw sales of electric cars shrink, rather than grow, in 2022 – by 0.9 percent.

These figures relate to the sale of ‘pure’ electric or battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). Hybrids are another matter, and these are also divided into different categories – though the EU ban would mean hybrids can no longer be sold from 2035 – only cars which produce zero emissions would be allowed.

An electric car charging station in Germany, where 18 percent of new vehicles registered in 2022 were BEVs.(Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

The main reason for low uptake of electric vehicles in Italy is believed to be the prohibitively high buying and running costs.

One consumer opinion survey published by Italian news outlet Open found that eight out of ten motorists in Italy would consider buying an electric vehicle “provided that the total cost does not exceed 30,000 euros”.

But this budget “significantly limits the possible range of purchasable vehicles, despite the current incentives,” Open writes.

Financial incentives available in Italy provide discounts of just €3,000 on new electric cars, against a European average of €9,000.

While that figure grew to between €4,000 and €6,000 between 2019 and 2021, in 2022 it dropped back to €3,000, according to the motorists’ site Al Volante.

And that’s only if you simultaneously scrap your old petrol or diesel car (otherwise the amount drops to €1,500) and this discount is only valid for new vehicles that cost up to €35,000.

READ ALSO: ‘How we used a government bonus to buy an electric car in Italy’

It can rise as high as €7,500 for low-income households (those on an ISEE of less than €30,000) – but, as the site points out, low-earning families are unlikely to have tens of thousands of euros to spend on a brand new car.

Open reports that even with these incentives, buying an electric car in Italy will cost the consumer “a minimum of 20,000 euros.”

“As for the cost of recharging, prices range from 40 to 70 cents per kWh.”

The cost of running an electric Fiat 500 – the most popular EV model in Italy – is 10 cents per kilometre, Open calculates: the same as running a diesel car.

Other than cost, the two main reasons Italian consumers gave in the Open survey for being opposed to buying an electric vehicle were limited range and a lack of charging points.

Italy has also been particularly slow to invest in infrastructure needed to make the widespread adoption of electric vehicles realistic.

A 2018 analysis by the Corriere della Sera newspaper found that Italy had one charging station for every 14,388 inhabitants. By comparison, Germany had one for every 3,620 people, while in Norway the ratio was one to 671.

Italy received the largest share of the EU’s post-pandemic stimulus package, but Al Volante reports that the country’s Recovery Plan (PNRR) allocates no funds at all to incentivising a switch to electric vehicles.

If more measures aren’t taken to bring the country in line with European standards, it’s feared Italy could fall victim to the ‘Havana effect’, where the same petrol and diesel cars are recycled for decades on end.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

MONEY

Which Italian bank accounts have the lowest fees in 2023?

Having a bank account in Italy can prove surprisingly expensive, and fees have soared over the past year. Here's a look at the cheapest banking options available now if you're planning to switch.

Published: 15 February 2023 17:07 CET
Which Italian bank accounts have the lowest fees in 2023?

Some 4.4 million banking customers in Italy have switched their current account provider within the past year due to “excessive costs”, according to one survey commissioned by price comparison website Facile.it, which found account fees charged by Italy’s six leading banks have increased by between eight and 26 percent over the past year.

But figuring out which is the cheapest account available – and then actually making the switch – is not always an easy feat in Italy where there’s a mind-boggling array of banking options to choose from.

The very existence of bank fees comes as an unwelcome surprise for many new foreign residents, particularly those coming from countries like the UK where banks don’t generally charge customers for the privilege of keeping their money in a current account.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about opening a bank account in Italy

But fees for the most basic of banking services are an accepted fact of life in Italy, where customers spend a lot of time monitoring charges from their banks and, once these become intolerable, trying to find a better deal.

The canone, the monthly maintence fee paid for simply keeping an Italian conto corrente (current or checking account) open, now adds up to anything between 28 and 154 euros per year at Italy’s six main banks, according to the Facile.it survey.

A branch of Italian bank Intesa SanPaolo in Milan. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP)

Banks say these fees are rising due to inflation, and traditional banks add that keeping branches open comes at an ever-increasing cost.

This figure doesn’t include the range of common extra charges for basic transactions including money transfers, card payments, and ATM withdrawals. The average cost of transactions has risen by 15 percent on average in the past year, according to consumer groups, pushing the cost of maintaining some accounts to around 200 euros a year.

Some accounts also come with other fixed and variable costs, such as fees for issuing your first debit or credit card, and stamp duty fees when opening an account.

But fees vary widely – one analysis found charges for comparable accounts could vary by as much as 10 times between banks – and disgruntled customers looking to switch will be pleased to know that accounts with low or even no monthly fees do exist in Italy.

According to Facile.it, online-only accounts are dramatically less expensive to maintain: 77 percent cheaper on average, in fact, compared to ‘traditional’ accounts opened in person. Just over half (54 percent) of online banking customers in Italy reportedly pay any fees at all.

The bank accounts that are rated cheapest by Italy’s main comparison websites in February 2023 include:

  • BBVA Conto Corrente;
  • ING Conto Corrente Arancio;
  • Widiba Conto Corrente;
  • ControCorrente Semplice IBL Banca;
  • Conto Crédit Agricole online;
  • Banca Mediolanum Selfyconto.

Find details about these and other accounts on Italian price comparison websites ConfrontaConti, Facile.it and SOStariffe.

Financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore also has an online comparison tool that can deduct your expenses from your likely interest to show exactly how much an account will really cost you.

And of course, make sure to read the fine print: some low-cost accounts are promotional offers which expire after a year or so, leaving you suddenly paying hefty fees. Others look more expensive, but are actually free if you maintain a low minimum balance or have your salary paid in to that account monthly.

How do you close or move bank accounts?

Once you’ve found a better deal, you’ll need to move your money and close your old account – a process which sadly isn’t always as straightforward as it should be, and may incur yet more fees.

It’s not usually as simple as walking into your local branch and asking to close your account, so you’ll need to check your bank’s website and your account contract carefully.

READ ALSO: Which are Italy’s best value supermarkets?

To close an account, in most cases, you’ll need to send a registered letter or raccomandata to your local branch including signatures from everyone on the account. Some banks will also charge a fee to close your account.

Italian law protects your right to transfer payment services from one bank account to another. Transferring your money, direct debits, and other services should be free and should take no more than 12 days for your current bank to complete the procedure – though in reality it may take weeks, or longer.

The study by Facile.it found that almost 34 percent of people surveyed (equal to some 1.5 million people) reported problems and delays when transferring payment services to a new account – a figure that rose to almost 45 percent in southern Italian regions.

Do you have any tips or recommendations for other readers looking for a low-cost bank account in Italy? Please share them in the comments below.

SHOW COMMENTS