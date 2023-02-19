Read news from:
LA BELLA VITA

La Bella Vita: Italy’s best cheeses and spring walking holiday destinations

From sampling the best Italian cheeses to seeing the Italian countryside on foot, new weekly newsletter La Bella Vita offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like an Italian.

Published: 17 February 2023 12:02 CET
Updated: 19 February 2023 08:06 CET
A walk in the dolomites.
A walk in the dolomites. Photo by Ales Krivec on Unsplash

La Bella Vita is our regular look at the real culture of Italy – from language to cuisine, manners to art. This new newsletter will be published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to newsletter preferences in ‘My Account’ or follow the instructions in the newsletter box below.

As we most recently saw with the furore over a recipe for tomato carbonara with parmesan and bacon published in the New York Times, Italians are well known for angry reactions to unorthodox adaptations of classic recipes. But why is Italy in particular so defensive of its cuisine? Our writer Silvia Marchetti looked at what’s behind this apparent sensitivity and explained why, in her opinion, it’s completely justified.

What do you think? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments section below the article.

OPINION: Why do Italians get so angry if you mess with classic recipes?

And for once Italians were quite pleased this week with a food ranking which rated Italy’s cheeses as the best in the world. In fact Italy took most of the top 20 spots on the ‘100 Best Rated Cheeses in the World’ compiled by the TasteAtlas food website – a result which unsurprisingly grated on the French.

Did your favourite Italian cheese get the recognition it deserves in this ranking? If not let us know in our poll (within the article below) which variety you’d put in the top spot.

Are these Italian cheeses really the best in the world? 

Italy’s Parmigiano Reggiano has been named the world’s best cheese in an online ranking – much to the indignation of French food lovers. (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / Getty Images via AFP)

This week we also looked at how Swiss Italian differs from the Italian spoken in Italy – which itself of course varies enormously around the country.

While the key distinctions between Swiss Italian and standard Italian can be found in their shared – and not so shared – vocabulary and idioms, differences can also be found in their grammar and manner of speaking. This is largely due to the fact that Swiss Italian, unlike standard Italian, borrows words from its neighbouring German and French-speaking cantons.

Here’s a closer look at the main differences you’ll want to know about if you spend time in the two countries:

Swiss Italian vs standard Italian: What are the key differences?

It’s not quite spring yet, but the weather has been sunny (if still pretty cold) this week in many parts of Italy and our thoughts are turning to travel plans for the warmer months.

Early spring in Italy is the perfect time for hiking, biking and generally exploring the countryside and we have a roundup here of six of our favourite destinations for a walking holiday.

Six Italian walking holiday destinations that are perfect for spring

And if you’ve ever deliberated over whether to take a trip to Italy alone, we say you should go for it – here are our tips on enjoying the country’s museums, galleries, aperitivo hours and dining either solo or with new travel companions.

Five tips for enjoying Italy as a solo traveller

FOOD & DRINK

OPINION: Why do Italians get so angry if you mess with classic recipes?

Italians have a reputation for becoming enraged by unorthodox food adaptations, but why is Italy in particular so touchy about its cuisine? Silvia Marchetti says there's a good reason for the defensiveness.

Published: 17 February 2023 16:05 CET
OPINION: Why do Italians get so angry if you mess with classic recipes?

When it comes to defending their iconic recipes Italians really are extremely touchy, and at times lash out with verbal aggressiveness as if they’ve been dealt a heavy blow. 

Food outrage is standard whenever a popular foreign chef or media outlet messes with classic recipes, creating ‘Frankenstein’ dishes that make Italians’ hair stand on end. 

READ ALSO: ‘Declaration of war’: Outrage in Italy over New York Times tomato carbonara

The tomato carbonara recipe with parmesan and bacon recently published by the New York Times is just the latest example of such a ‘monster’ twist.

In recent years Italian food lobbies have taken up arms against such culinary contaminations, which they deem preposterous – from pizza with pineapple to caprese salad with cheddar cheese instead of buffalo milk mozzarella.

Farmers group Coldiretti says recipes like tomato carbonara destroy or “betray” traditional Made-in-Italy goods. 

But why so much ado, and why are Italians known as being the most fussy about this? 

Italians are the most emotional about their food when compared to other nationalities. Italian cuisine is viewed much like a flag, a source of pride. Truth be told (and not just because I’m Italian) this is because Italian cuisine is the most rich, diverse and complete in the world. It’s unmatched.

So I believe Italians’ reputation for being food zealots is unfair. Their outrage at off-the-wall reinterpretations of traditional dishes is justified. 

However, try messing with French baguettes and see what happens; the French are also very nationalist about food – albeit not as much as Italians.

READ ALSO: 34 sure-fire ways to truly offend an Italian

You might think Italians get so angry about people messing with their recipes because they believe their food is simply perfect, and therefore untouchable. But it’s not a matter of perfection, which would be an arrogant reason.

I believe the main issue is in messing with a centuries-old gastronomic culture handed down across generations with few changes. Take lasagne: its ancestor is the laganae on which the Ancient Romans feasted. Delicious thin sheets of layered pasta to which the great Cicero was addicted and ate so many plates of it he ended up with an upset stomach for the rest of his life. 

Contaminating food tradition is like destroying Nonna’s much-loved recipes and the food handed down to us by our ancestors. Food is culture and identity, just like language, art, history and music. So if someone messes with Italian food they’re actually messing with Italian identity. 

This identity is far from being perfect, but it’s unique in its kind, multifarious and dates back millennia. 

MORE OPINION:

There is a distinction worth making: if it’s foreigners or outsiders contaminating our dishes with wacky takes and ingredients, it’s a no-no and hell comes down. But if an Italian provocateur chef or avant-garde restaurant creates an experimental twist, it’s okay. It might raise a few eyebrows, but there is seldom any shock or outrage. 

That’s because, as long as an Italian messes with his own ‘domestic food’ it’s still within the limits of what may be morally acceptable, but if a foreign entity does so that’s perceived as an invasion, a violation of national identity – like trespassing a boundary. 

I’ve had the chance to taste dishes at certain fancy Italian restaurants – not necessarily Michelin-starred – including a premium Piedmont beef fillet with melted chocolate and sbriciolata crushed biscuits on it, Roman porcini with oranges, fettuccine with blueberry sauce, even lasagne turned into a paste and squeezed into a tube, and tiramisu espresso made from a coffee machine. 

At Christmas many pastry chefs around Italy compete in creating crazy twists to Milan’s traditional panettone cake by adding olives, aubergines, vinegar, foie gras and chili pepper. It’s so trendy that even a yearly event has been organized to admire their takes and Italians are intrigued by these salty panettone variants. 

So it all comes down to one of my granny’s wise sayings about her husband (which here would be Italian cuisine): Guai a chi me lo tocca, solo io posso punirlo e trattarlo male, meaning ‘nobody can touch him, I’m the only one who can punish and treat him badly’. 

Bottom line: as long as it’s an ‘in-house’ overturning of iconic recipes it’s fair game. If it comes from abroad: ‘giù le mani’, don’t touch… my carbonara, for instance.

