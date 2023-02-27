Read news from:
EU chief urges asylum reform after 60 migrants drown off Italian coast

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has called for quicker reform of EU asylum rules after more than 60 people drowned off Italy’s southern coast on Sunday.

Published: 27 February 2023 10:16 CET
EU chief urges asylum reform after 60 migrants drown off Italian coast
Shipwreck debris washed ashore in Steccato di Cutro, south of Crotone, after a migrant boat sank off Italy's southern Calabria region. The death toll on Monday was estimated at 62. (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP)

Von der Leyen tweeted that the deaths on Sunday, when an overloaded boat carrying an estimated 120 migrants sank, was a “tragedy” that left her “deeply saddened”.

“We must redouble our efforts on the (EU) Pact on Migration and Asylum and on the Action Plan on the Central Mediterranean,” she said.

More than 60 people, including 11 children and a newborn baby, died after their overloaded boat sank early on Sunday in stormy seas off Italy’s southern Calabria region, officials said.

The death toll rose to at least 62 after three more bodies were recovered on Monday morning during the search for those missing from the shipwreck at Steccato di Cutro, Italy’s Ansa news agency reported.

Crotone’s rescue centre said 12 of the 59 victims were children, including a newborn, and 33 were women.

Survivors, reportedly from countries including Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, and Syria, were taken to the Isola Capo Rizzuto migrant processing centre.

Italian officials handle coffins containing the bodies of the people who drowned in a shipwreck off Calabria’s coast on Sunday, February 27th. (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP)

Italian coastguards said the overloaded vessel broke up in violent waves off Crotone, with one officer reporting that a suspected people smuggler had been arrested by the security forces.

Wooden debris was strewn across around 100 metres (330 feet) of beach, where many rescuers were deployed, an AFP journalist reported.

Rescue workers told AFP that the vessel had been carrying “more than 200 people”.

“Calabria is in mourning after this terrible tragedy,” regional governor Roberto Occhiuto said.

Far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who came to power in October on a strongly anti-immigration platform vowing to stop boat migrants from reaching Italian shores, said “The government is committed to preventing (migrant boat) departures and, with them, this type of tragedy.”

Shipwreck debris on the beach at Steccato di Cutro, south of Crotone. (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP)

But the government has been heavily criticised over the introduction of new laws allowing it to impound charity rescue ships and restrict their operation, while new rules preventing some migrants from disembarking in Italy were deemed unlawful by an Italian court..

“Yet another horrific shipwreck has claimed the lives of dozens of people, including children – this time off the coast of Italy,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres wrote on Twitter.

“I say once again: Every person searching for a better life deserves safety and dignity. We need safe, legal routes for migrants and refugees.”

Italian rescuers comb beaches for bodies after deadly shipwreck

Italy's coastguard on Monday searched the sea and beaches for bodies following a shipwreck off Calabria, as authorities tried to identify the dead and the government's migrant policy came under scrutiny.

Published: 27 February 2023 16:56 CET
Italian rescuers comb beaches for bodies after deadly shipwreck

The overloaded wooden boat broke up and sank early Sunday in stormy seas off Italy’s southern coast, with bodies, shoes and debris washing up along a long stretch of shoreline.

The death toll rose on Monday to 62 people, a coast guard official confirmed, and that number looked likely to increase.

Sergio di Dato, head of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) team offering psychological support to the survivors, said there were cases of children orphaned in the disaster.

“One Afghan 12-year-old boy lost his entire family, all nine of them — four siblings, his parents and other very close relatives,” he told journalists.

At Le Castella, where a 15th-century fortress dominates the shoreline, an AFP journalist witnessed the coastguard recovering the body of a woman who looked to be in her early 20s.

 ‘Many missing minors’

Local officials said the search was ongoing for around 20 people believed to be still missing, though survivors have given differing accounts of how many people were originally on the boat.

Forensic police set about identifying the victims, issuing an email address to which relatives searching for loved ones could send distinguishing details, from eye and hair colour to tattoos or piercings.

Italian coastguard officers standing near a body recovered after a migrant boat shipwreck February 27, 2023 near the Le Castella beach in Isola di Capo Rizzuto, south of Crotone. (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP)

Save the Children charity said on Twitter it was supporting survivors from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Syria, including 10 minors who had been travelling with their families.

“There are many missing minors,” it wrote.

The charity said survivors described how “during the night, near the coast, they heard a loud boom, the boat broke and they all fell into the water.”

The survivors were “in shock… some say they saw relatives fall into the water and disappear, or die”.

The boat was reported to have set sail from Izmir in Turkey last week. Three suspected human traffickers were arrested and police were searching for a fourth, media reports said Monday.

David Morabito, a rescue diver in Calabria, told Rai state broadcaster he had recovered the bodies of young twins from the water.

“When you see the little, lifeless bodies of children, those images pierce your heart,” Morabito said.

“So many children dead. A tragedy,” he added.

Italian officials handle coffins containing the bodies of the people who drowned in a shipwreck off Calabria’s coast on Sunday, February 27th. (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP)

The disaster has further fuelled the debate in Italy over search and rescue measures for saving migrants who run into trouble on the Central Mediterranean route, which is the world’s deadliest.

Far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, elected in September, has pledged to end migrant arrivals.

She said Sunday the government was “committed to preventing (migrant boat) departures and, with them, this type of tragedy”, while her interior minister Matteo Paintedosi simply said “they must not set sail”.

These reactions were “a sad buck-passing, yet another slap in the face of the victims and survivors of this tragedy”, MSF Italy’s programmes director Marco Bertotto said Monday.

“Sea rescue must not be confused with illegal immigration. We need patrolling on the high seas and coordination,” he told journalists.

Meloni’s government pushed through a controversial law last week that forces migrant aid charities to perform only one life-saving rescue mission at a time before heading directly to ports, which are often far away.

Critics say the measure violates international law and will result in more people drowning.

According to the interior ministry nearly 14,000 migrants have arrived in Italy by sea so far this year, up from 5,200 over the same period last year.

Shipwreck debris on the beach at Steccato di Cutro, south of Crotone. (Photo by Alessandro SERRANO / AFP)
