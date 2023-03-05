Read news from:
LA BELLA VITA

La Bella Vita: Italian trains, book fairs and perfecting your pizza order

From seeing Italy by rail to ordering pizza like a true Neapolitan, our new weekly newsletter La Bella Vita offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like an Italian.

Published: 1 March 2023 11:51 CET
Updated: 5 March 2023 08:18 CET
A passenger waits for a train at Manarola, Cinque Terre. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

La Bella Vita is our regular look at the real culture of Italy – from language to cuisine, manners to art. This new newsletter will be published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to newsletter preferences in ‘My Account’ or follow the instructions in the newsletter box below.

I don’t know about you, but I’m really not a big fan of dubbing: the ubiquitous Italian film voiceover which gives famous Hollywood actors voices nothing like their own and leaves their lips moving out of sync with their speech. Some people say they like dubbing as it gives them a chance to practise Italian listening skills, others say they’d rather watch Italian-made films for that purpose. Personally I think it renders films unwatchable even if you speak Italian well, since the effect is so distracting and unsettling.

Either way, you don’t get much choice at the cinema. Almost all foreign-language films are still dubbed in Italy – a practice which began in the early 20th century amid widespread illiteracy and was enthusiastically embraced by Fascist propagandists in the 1930s. It’s not clear why these voiceovers are still so popular in Italy today, but if you’re anything like me you may be pleased to know that there are, at least sometimes, alternatives. We looked at where and how you can watch films in English or other languages in Italy:

If you prefer the written word, Italy has myriad book fairs, and literary festivals held annually all over the country. They’re not always well known outside of the country, because most of these events focus on Italian writers and require good knowledge of Italian, though some feature at least a few talks in English.

There are dozens of festivals taking place up and down Italy this year. We’ve put together a small selection of the best fairs and festivals to attend in Italy in 2023 (and beyond).

The picturesque town of Tuscania, Lazio. Photo by Gabriella Clare Marino on Unsplash

If you’re planning a trip to Rome this year, or if you live in Rome and fancy a weekend adventure this spring, the surrounding region of Lazio is absolutely brimming with fascinating places to visit just a short drive or train journey from the city.

Lazio is overlooked by most visitors in favour of its northern neighbours Tuscany and Umbria – which means many places here are often lesser known and unlikely to be crowded. We couldn’t fit all of our favourite spots onto one list, so we’ve concentrated on the northern and western areas, but please feel free to add any of your own suggestions in the comments section at the bottom of this article.

Train travel is a scenic, safe and usually speedy option for hopping between major cities in Italy, particularly in the north and centre of the country. If you’re planning to use Italy’s rail network on your next trip, here’s a guide to the routes, tickets, companies, costs and everything else you’ll need to know to make sure your journey goes smoothly.

And everyone knows how to order a pizza… right? In Italy you might find this can be a slightly more complex process than expected, particularly if you venture far from the tourist trail.

Do you know your rossa from your bianca? What about the different types of impasto? Then there’s the toppings loved in Italy – but not so much elsewhere. Here are a few things to be aware of if you want to navigate the pizzeria menu like you’ve lived in Naples all your life.

Is there an aspect of the Italian way of life you’d like to see us write more about on The Local? Please email me at [email protected]

Reader question: Is there a way to see films without dubbing in Italy?

All foreign films in Italy are dubbed into Italian, but does this mean original language versions are entirely unavailable?

Published: 28 February 2023 12:33 CET
Updated: 1 March 2023 10:18 CET
Question: I live in Italy and I’d like to watch a US movie without dubbing. Is there any way to see films in their original language in the country?

Going to the cinema is one of life’s joys for many people, but unless you speak fluent Italian it can be less enjoyable in Italy.

Even if you do understand Italian perfectly well, you may not be a fan of dubbing on foreign-language films – the ubiquitous Italian-language voiceover which leaves famous actors using voices very different to their own, their lips usually moving out of sync with their speech. This can be distracting and even unsettling if you’re not used to it.

Italy is one of several European countries – along with Spain and Germany – where foreign-language films are often dubbed. This quirk is believed to be a legacy of Italy’s Fascist regime, connected to low literacy levels in the early 20th century, and today partially blamed for the relatively low levels of English language attainment among students.

But does this mean international residents wanting to watch the latest Hollywood blockbuster will have to either get used to dubbing or give up on the cinema altogether?

READ ALSO: Puns and plot spoilers: How English movie titles are translated into Italian

The good news is that finding films in their original language isn’t a totally hopeless enterprise. In fact, some Italian cinemas – especially in major cities such as Rome, Milan and Turin – show films in their original language accompanied by Italian subtitles. 

The easiest way to find original language screenings is to visit MyMovies, the most popular cinema website in Italy. 

The website isn’t currently available in any language other than Italian, but you’ll only need very basic Italian in order to use it.

Once you’re in the cinema listings section (Film al Cinema), all you’ll have to do is select the province (provincia) you’re living in from the drop-down menu, then click on the ‘original language’ (lingua originale) filter.

MyMovies website, Italy

The ‘lingua originale’ filter on MyMovies allows you to find out what cinemas are offering original language screenings in your area.

This will give you a list of all the screenings in your area with audio in the original language.

READ ALSO: Ten of the best TV shows and films to help you learn Italian

Most screenings will be labelled as versione originale con sottotitoli, meaning that the film will be available in its original language and accompanied by Italian subtitles. 

Occasionally, you may also see some screenings carrying the versione originale label, which means that it will be available in the original language and without Italian subtitles, giving you a full-on original film experience.

There will of course be a greater choice of non-dubbed screenings available in big cities, especially those that are home to large numbers of foreign nationals (Milan, Rome, Turin, Florence, etc.).

It can be hard to find non-dubbed films elsewhere – though some cinemas found throughout Italy do screen them.  For example UCI has a weekly film in inglese programme, including screenings for kids, although the selection is limited and doesn’t tend to feature the most current blockbuster movies.

Do you know of any cinemas showing films in their original language? Please share your tips with us in the comments section below.

