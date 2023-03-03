For members
VISAS
Reader question: Will Italy follow Spain in introducing a digital nomad visa?
A growing number of European countries are introducing new visas which allow remote workers to move from overseas. But will Italy join them? Here's how the situation looks at the moment.
Published: 3 March 2023 15:34 CET
Several countries in southern Europe now have a special 'digital nomad' visa but Italy is not among them - yet. Photo by Helena Lopes on Unsplash
For members
CULTURE
Reader question: Is there a way to see films without dubbing in Italy?
All foreign films in Italy are dubbed into Italian, but does this mean original language versions are entirely unavailable?
Published: 28 February 2023 12:33 CET
Updated: 1 March 2023 10:18 CET
Updated: 1 March 2023 10:18 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments