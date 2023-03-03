Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

VISAS

Reader question: Will Italy follow Spain in introducing a digital nomad visa?

A growing number of European countries are introducing new visas which allow remote workers to move from overseas. But will Italy join them? Here's how the situation looks at the moment.

Published: 3 March 2023 15:34 CET
Reader question: Will Italy follow Spain in introducing a digital nomad visa?
Several countries in southern Europe now have a special 'digital nomad' visa but Italy is not among them - yet. Photo by Helena Lopes on Unsplash

Question: “Is there any news on whether Italy’s government intends to introduce special visas for digital nomads? I note that Spain has just done this and Portugal has something similar.”

There was a piece of good news in January for remote workers hoping to move to southern Europe, as Spain finally brought in its much-anticipated ‘digital nomad’ visa.

Known in Spain as the visado para teletrabajadores de carácter internacional or visa for remote workers, it will allow non-EU freelancers and remote workers entry and residency rights (our sister site The Local Spain has the details about how it works HERE.)

Portugal too has a digital nomad visa available, allowing remote workers to live in the country for up to one year.

As a growing number of European countries recognise the benefits of allowing remote workers to move from overseas, will Italy be joining them?

In fact, Italy was widely expected to have created its own digital nomad visa by now. It’s almost one year since the country’s government approved a law allowing for the creation of a visa similar to that introduced in Spain.

This news was greeted with enthusiasm by many of The Local’s readers who hope to live and work in Italy short-term but currently have no good options for visas allowing remote work.

What's going on with Italy's digital nomad visa?

Italy was expected to introduce a digital nomad visa in 2022. Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP).

So what happened to the plan? A year is a long time in Italian politics: the government that passed this law collapsed in July, and a new administration with an entirely different set of priorities took over in October. 

During this transition it was unclear what would happen with the digital nomad visa. In our last update on the topic in October, we wrote that the plan seemed to have fallen through the cracks and was likely to be forgotten about, not least because the party which pushed the law through (the Five Star Movement) was no longer in government.

READ ALSO: What happened to Italy’s planned digital nomad visa?

Since then, not much has changed: none of the parties in the new ruling coalition have mentioned the digital nomad visa during their first months in office, or given any indication that they intend to draw up the inter-ministerial plans necessary for making the visa scheme a reality. 

Perhaps this apparent lack of interest isn’t too surprising from a government with a staunchly conservative, anti-immigration stance – Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is an impassioned promoter of nativist policies who has accused previous administrations of trying to “replace” the Italian population with foreigners.

However, as readers point out, allowing more international workers to move to Italy would no doubt be a positive move for a country known for its flagging economy and suffering ‘brain drain’ as large numbers of Italian university graduates seek work elsewhere. There’s also a steady population decline, combined with an ageing populace which needs to be supported by an active workforce. 

The Italian MPs who promoted the digital nomad visa law suggested it could be one part of the answer to these complex and long-standing problems.

READ ALSO: Remote workers: What are your visa options when moving to Italy?

While the current government hasn’t given any indication as to whether or how it intends to move ahead with the plan to introduce this type of visa, it hasn’t actually ruled out doing so, either. Which means there is hope.

The law approved last March still stands and, even if this government doesn’t use it, a future one could – which is something to bear in mind given the highly changeable nature of Italian politics.

In the meantime, The Local will continue to publish any updates related to the digital nomad visa.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

CULTURE

Reader question: Is there a way to see films without dubbing in Italy?

All foreign films in Italy are dubbed into Italian, but does this mean original language versions are entirely unavailable?

Published: 28 February 2023 12:33 CET
Updated: 1 March 2023 10:18 CET
Reader question: Is there a way to see films without dubbing in Italy?

Question: I live in Italy and I’d like to watch a US movie without dubbing. Is there any way to see films in their original language in the country?

Going to the cinema is one of life’s joys for many people, but unless you speak fluent Italian it can be less enjoyable in Italy.

Even if you do understand Italian perfectly well, you may not be a fan of dubbing on foreign-language films – the ubiquitous Italian-language voiceover which leaves famous actors using voices very different to their own, their lips usually moving out of sync with their speech. This can be distracting and even unsettling if you’re not used to it.

Italy is one of several European countries – along with Spain and Germany – where foreign-language films are often dubbed. This quirk is believed to be a legacy of Italy’s Fascist regime, connected to low literacy levels in the early 20th century, and today partially blamed for the relatively low levels of English language attainment among students.

But does this mean international residents wanting to watch the latest Hollywood blockbuster will have to either get used to dubbing or give up on the cinema altogether?

READ ALSO: Puns and plot spoilers: How English movie titles are translated into Italian

The good news is that finding films in their original language isn’t a totally hopeless enterprise. In fact, some Italian cinemas – especially in major cities such as Rome, Milan and Turin – show films in their original language accompanied by Italian subtitles. 

The easiest way to find original language screenings is to visit MyMovies, the most popular cinema website in Italy. 

The website isn’t currently available in any language other than Italian, but you’ll only need very basic Italian in order to use it.

Once you’re in the cinema listings section (Film al Cinema), all you’ll have to do is select the province (provincia) you’re living in from the drop-down menu, then click on the ‘original language’ (lingua originale) filter.

MyMovies website, Italy

The ‘lingua originale’ filter on MyMovies allows you to find out what cinemas are offering original language screenings in your area.

This will give you a list of all the screenings in your area with audio in the original language.

READ ALSO: Ten of the best TV shows and films to help you learn Italian

Most screenings will be labelled as versione originale con sottotitoli, meaning that the film will be available in its original language and accompanied by Italian subtitles. 

Occasionally, you may also see some screenings carrying the versione originale label, which means that it will be available in the original language and without Italian subtitles, giving you a full-on original film experience.

There will of course be a greater choice of non-dubbed screenings available in big cities, especially those that are home to large numbers of foreign nationals (Milan, Rome, Turin, Florence, etc.).

It can be hard to find non-dubbed films elsewhere – though some cinemas found throughout Italy do screen them.  For example UCI has a weekly film in inglese programme, including screenings for kids, although the selection is limited and doesn’t tend to feature the most current blockbuster movies.

Do you know of any cinemas showing films in their original language? Please share your tips with us in the comments section below.

SHOW COMMENTS