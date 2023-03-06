Read news from:
STRIKES

How will Wednesday’s strike affect public transport in Italy?

Unions in Italy have announced a national 24-hour strike on Wednesday, March 8th, which is expected to hit public transport in cities across the country. Here’s what to expect.

Published: 6 March 2023 14:10 CET
Trams, buses, metro and local train services are set to be affected by Wednesday's strike in Milan and many other Italian cities. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)

Commuters in Italy’s cities are likely to face delays or cancellations on Wednesday as well as some disruption to regional rail services amid a nationwide 24-hour strike.

Unions say the 24-hour protest, called to coincide with International Women’s Day, will affect public transport, education, and waste collection services.

Unions say the strike is in protest against violence against women and the gender wage gap, and in support of womens’ rights generally.

The strike is set to disrupt public transport networks in Rome, Milan and other Italian cities as well as regional services.

As is always the case with transport strikes in Italy, the timing and impact of the strike will vary from city to city. 

Staff from Milan’s local transport operator ATM will strike for the full 24 hours, according to local media reports. However minimum services should be guaranteed between 3pm and 6pm, while metro lines are expected to run until 6pm. 

In Rome, staff from transport companies Atac, Roma Tpl, Cotral, and Astral will take part in the strike, but services deemed “essential” will be guaranteed to run until 8.30am and from 5pm to 8pm.

Workers will also strike for 24 hours in Naples, affecting all forms of public transport in the city, but a minimum service will reportedly run from 6am to 9am and again between 12 and 3pm

In Bologna, public transport services are expected to stop running between 8.30am and 4.30pm, and then from 7.30pm until the end of the service.

In Florence and across the region of Tuscany, bus services will run as usual in the morning between 4.15 and 8.15am and again between 12.30 and 2.30pm, the local operator said.

At the time of wriing, it was unclear how transport would be affected in other Italian cities.

Rail companies TrenitaliaItalo and Trenord have confirmed regional services will be affected, in some cases from the evening of Tuesday March 7th.

Besides the transport sector, the strike may also affect waste collection and street cleaning as well as cleaning and catering services at schools, kindergartens and hospitals.

Flights, ferry services and high-speed trains do not appear to be affected by the strike action.

Anyone travelling within Italian cities on Wednesday is advised to check the status of the service with their local public transport provider.

STRIKES

What to expect from Friday’s public transport strike in Italy

Italian cities are facing disruption to bus, train and other local public transport services amid a 24-hour strike on Friday, February 17th. Here’s what passengers need to know.

Published: 16 February 2023 13:04 CET
Updated: 17 February 2023 09:01 CET
What to expect from Friday's public transport strike in Italy

Travellers in Italy are once again set to face disruption as public transport staff around the country walk out on Friday, February 17th. 

Unions reportedly called the nationwide 24-hour strike in protest against precarious employment contracts and privatisation attempts by the Italian state.

As always, the amount of disruption to local services is set to vary from city to city, with Rome and Milan expected to be the worst affected. 

Although it’s a 24-hour strike, at least some services deemed essential are guaranteed to run at peak times in Italy.

Here’s a closer look at how the planned strike will impact travellers in major Italian cities.

Milan 

Staff from ATM, Milan’s major public transport operator, will take part in Friday’s strike. 

As a result, both surface (buses and trams) and underground services might be affected by severe delays or cancellations. 

That said, ATM has confirmed that services will be guaranteed until 8.45am and between 3pm and 6pm.   

Metro station in Rome

Underground services in Milan and Rome might be affected by severe delays or cancellations on Friday, February 17th. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Friday’s strike is also expected to affect services from local rail operator Trenord, including the Malpensa Express, which links central Milan with Malpensa Airport. 

Should trains to or from Malpensa be cancelled, Trenord will provide replacement buses covering the same routes.

Rome

Significant disruption is expected in the capital as staff from transport companies Atac, Cotral, Astral and Roma Tpl will all take part in Friday’s strike.

Minimum services for both surface and underground transport will only be provided until 8.30am and then between 5pm and 8pm. 

The Rome-Lido and Rome-Viterbo rail links will also be affected, with severe delays and cancellations expected throughout the day.

Turin

Staff at GTT, the main public transport operator in Turin, will take part in the strike, but minimum services will be provided between 6am and 9am and then between midday and 3pm.

Naples

Staff from both local transport companies Anm and Eav will take part in the strike.

Information on minimum services and their times are available here and here.

Trento

Staff from local transport company Trentino Trasporti will participate in the strike, but the company said it guarantees minimum services between 5.30am and 8.30am, and between 4pm and 7pm.

Crowded Termini station in Rome

Bus and tram services around the country might be disrupted by a nationwide transport strike on Friday, February 17th. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Bologna and Ferrara

Staff at Tper, which runs services in Bologna and Ferrara, will take part in the walkout. 

Minimum services will be provided until 8.30am and then from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Tuscany

Staff at Autolinee Toscane, which manages several urban and suburban lines across Tuscany, including Florence, will also strike on Friday.

Minimum services will run from 4.15am to 8.14am, and from 12.30pm to 14.29pm.

Friday’s transport strike might also disrupt services in smaller towns and rural areas. Passengers are advised to check the status of services with their local transport company before setting off.

