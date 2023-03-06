How will Wednesday’s strike affect public transport in Italy?

Commuters in Italy’s cities are likely to face delays or cancellations on Wednesday as well as some disruption to regional rail services amid a nationwide 24-hour strike.

Unions say the 24-hour protest, called to coincide with International Women’s Day, will affect public transport, education, and waste collection services.

Unions say the strike is in protest against violence against women and the gender wage gap, and in support of womens’ rights generally.

The strike is set to disrupt public transport networks in Rome, Milan and other Italian cities as well as regional services.

READ ALSO: Should you travel in Italy when there’s a strike on?

As is always the case with transport strikes in Italy, the timing and impact of the strike will vary from city to city.

Staff from Milan’s local transport operator ATM will strike for the full 24 hours, according to local media reports. However minimum services should be guaranteed between 3pm and 6pm, while metro lines are expected to run until 6pm.

In Rome, staff from transport companies Atac, Roma Tpl, Cotral, and Astral will take part in the strike, but services deemed “essential” will be guaranteed to run until 8.30am and from 5pm to 8pm.

Workers will also strike for 24 hours in Naples, affecting all forms of public transport in the city, but a minimum service will reportedly run from 6am to 9am and again between 12 and 3pm

In Bologna, public transport services are expected to stop running between 8.30am and 4.30pm, and then from 7.30pm until the end of the service.

In Florence and across the region of Tuscany, bus services will run as usual in the morning between 4.15 and 8.15am and again between 12.30 and 2.30pm, the local operator said.

At the time of wriing, it was unclear how transport would be affected in other Italian cities.

READ ALSO: Metro, bus or tram: Rome’s public transport explained

Rail companies Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord have confirmed regional services will be affected, in some cases from the evening of Tuesday March 7th.

Besides the transport sector, the strike may also affect waste collection and street cleaning as well as cleaning and catering services at schools, kindergartens and hospitals.

Flights, ferry services and high-speed trains do not appear to be affected by the strike action.

Anyone travelling within Italian cities on Wednesday is advised to check the status of the service with their local public transport provider.

You can keep up to date with the latest strike news from Italy HERE.