DRIVING

How to avoid car hire scams in Italy

Car hire scams exist in Italy as much as anywhere else, but a few precautions will lower your chances of being hit with unfair charges on your next trip.

Published: 14 March 2023 09:47 CET
Here's how to avoid getting caught in a car rental scam in Italy. Photo by Art Markiv on Unsplash
Here's how to avoid getting caught in a car rental scam in Italy. Photo by Art Markiv on Unsplash

While most people who hire a car in Italy do so without any major issues, the country has its fair share of scams.

After reports from travellers who had been hit with bogus fines for alleged damage to vehicles they’d hired in Italy, The Local put out a survey asking readers to share their experiences.

As well as providing accounts of negative encounters with rental agencies, those who responded also had a wealth of advice to offer about how not to get caught out when hiring a car in Italy.

Here’s what you had to say.

Do your research

It might sound obvious, but many people skip a key first step when renting a car in Italy: googling the name of the company you plan on using.

“Use a reputable firm. Check reviews,” says one reader of The Local who says she was charged €500 for bogus ‘damages’ when returning a car at Malpensa airport.

If she’d done a basic background check on the company, she adds, “I would never have booked with them in the first place.”

Is one provider offering significantly below-market rates compared to all the others? There’s probably a good reason for that.

“Avoid the cheapest firms,” cautions Berth Danermark, a professor emeritus who lives in Zambrone, Calabria: “They make their profits from scams.”

Get insurance

Almost all our readers strongly advised getting good insurance so you’re protected in case of a scam (as well as for genuine damage and accidents).

This saved at least one respondent from having to pay a steep fine after their rental agency falsely claimed their vehicle had been scratched on its return to the airport.

“We had a flight to catch so signed for insurance claim. It was so obvious it was a scam and if I had more time I would have dug my heels in,” they write.

Often credit card companies offer car hire insurance or act as a buffer between you and and rental company, which is one reason you may want to pay by credit rather than debit card when given the option (see below for more on this).

One reader who returned a car to Catania airport in Sicily says they were charged €500 for an alleged scratch on the inside of a door.

“We used our American Express card to pay for the rental so we disputed the charge with them and they dealt with the car rental agency,” they say.

Credit vs debit cards

Bethel Ayo, an engineer from Sweden, recommends using a debit card instead of a credit card to rent cars, as it prevents the company from accessing funds unless you’ve authorised the transaction.

While some firms do allow you book with a debit card, many won’t, for this exact reason: it puts them in a more vulnerable position if someone does damage their vehicle.

Because of this, companies that take debit cards usually only offer this option to customers over a certain age (typically, 25-and-up), and will often want a sizeable deposit to cover their backs.

Get photo (and video) evidence

You’ve waited patiently in line, you’ve signed all the paperwork, you’ve been given the keys, and all you want to do now is speed off on your holiday and leave the garage in your dust.

But before you do, say readers, make sure to spend a few minutes putting together a timestamped photographic record of the exact state that every inch of your vehicle is in before it’s left the car park.

Donald Patrick Fletcher Law, a retired doctor who lives outside Pisa, says he learnt his lesson the hard way after his credit card was charged €800 for alleged damages, weeks after he had returned a vehicle to Pisa airport.

“Unfortunately I had not taken any photos (something I do routinely now) to refute their claim,” says Law. “As I had no evidence I could not prove my case and so didn’t contact the police.”

Insist on a return inspection

Many users of car rental companies in Italy will be rushing to catch a flight when they return their vehicle and long gone by the time they receive notice of any fines – something agencies operating in bad faith know they can take advantage of. 

If you can, try to budget the time to have a company representative look over the car with you and provide verbal confirmation that there’s nothing wrong before you release it back into their custody.

“Insist on an inspection in your presence when you return the car,” says a reader based in northwest Italy.

If you can’t persuade a representative to look over the car with you – some companies insist that you drop the vehicle off and turn in your keys remotely, without any in-person contact – take further timestamped photos of the state of the vehicle, in case it’s contested down the line.

Have you been the victim of a car rental scam in Italy? Tell us about your experience here.

TRAVEL: How to visit Rome’s Vatican Museums

Planning a visit to the Vatican Museums? Here’s the most essential informaton you’ll need about tickets, when to go, what to wear and how to get there.

Published: 10 March 2023 11:15 CET
As many people plan to visit their favourite sites in Italy this year after a long absence, we’re putting together our own quick guides to some of the country’s most-loved attractions. If you or someone you know is planning a trip to the Vatican Museums, here’s what to know before you go.

Booking

Advance booking isn’t required to enter the Vatican Museums, but it will help you avoid long queues at the entrance (those with ‘Skip the Line’ tickets still have to queue, but for less time).

If you’ve left it too late to book tickets for your dates in Rome, you should still be able to get in by turning up on the day – you just need to plan to spend an hour or so in line.

READ ALSO: Nine tips for making the most of a Rome city break

It’s safest to arrive early in the day to avoid disappointment; make sure to check you’ve found the right queue before committing.

Opening hours

The Vatican Museums are open 9am-6pm Monday-Saturday, with final admission at 4pm.

On Fridays and Saturdays from April 14th to October 28th, opening hours are extended to 10.30pm, with final admission at 8.30pm.

The museums are closed every Sunday apart from the last one of the month, when entry is free of charge; expect to contend with large crowds if you want to take advantage of this.

There are a few dates, including Christmas and New Years Eve, when the museums are always closed; you can find a complete list here.

Entry fees

Tickets cost €17 full price or €8 for children between the ages of 6 and 18, or students up to the age of 25. Children under the age of six are free.

A whopping €5 per person booking fee applies for all Skip the Line tickets, including discounted ones – so if you’re a larger group you may decide you’d rather just wait in line.

Entry to St. Peter’s Basilica is free, but be prepared to spend a long time queuing and go through an airport security-style bag check before you can enter.

(Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

When to go

The museums tend to be busiest on weekends, and on Mondays when many of Rome’s other museums and archeological sites are closed.

Most Wednesday mornings, there’s also Papal Audience at the Vatican’s Nervi Hall or in St. Peter’s square, which draws large crowds to Vatican City.

That means Tuesdays and Thursdays are often recommended as the best times to visit to avoid hordes of people – but as a world-famous attraction, there’s rarely a ‘quiet’ time to see the museums.

Dress code

As the Catholic state, Vatican City has its own, semi-strict dress code.

Shorts or short dresses or skirts above the knee are not permitted, and if your shoulders are exposed, bring a shawl or scarf to cover them. 

Hats aren’t allowed, and neither are exposed tattoos or messages that could be considered offensive to “Catholic morality, the Catholic religion and common decency”.

A free cloakroom service is provided for storing clothing and objects that aren’t allowed into the museums.

(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

Getting there

Conveniently, there are a couple of A-line metro stops – Ottaviano and Cipro – right near St. Peter’s Basilica, and a number of buses also pass by or near the museums.

Rome’s centre is relatively small and walkable for a major European capital, and if you’re near the centre, you may find it easiest to go on foot.

If you’re on the River Tiber’s walking and cycle path, head in the direction of Castel Sant’Angelo and climb the steps when you arrive; Vatican City is just a short distance away.

How much time to budget

While many visitors are most interested in the Sistine Chapel, your ticket includes all of the Vatican Museums, and you’ll want to make sure you get your money’s worth.

The Vatican Museums are vast and contain a wealth of cultural and artistic heritage, from classical and Renaissance statues and busts to tapestries designed by Raphael, Michelangelo’s Pietà, a gallery of 500-year-old maps, and many more treasures.

You could easily spend the best part of a day wandering the museums, but if you’re in a rush, you’ll still  want to budget a good two-and-a-half to three hours.

