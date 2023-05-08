On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Tuesday

Italy honours the victims of terrorism

Italy will commemorate those who fell victim to terrorist attacks on Tuesday, May 9th, which is officially known as Remembrance Day for the Victims of Terrorism (Giornata della Memoria per le Vittime del Terrorismo).

Introduced in 2007, the event falls on May 9th as this was the day in 1978 when former prime minister Aldo Moro was assassinated by the Red Brigades (brigate rosse), an extreme-left terrorist group.

The kidnapping and murder of Aldo Moro is largely considered one of the darkest episodes in recent Italian history.

Wednesday

Enel to appoint new chairman in crunch decision for Italy’s energy industry

The shareholders of Italian energy giant Enel will appoint the company’s new chair of the board on Wednesday, May 10th, in a decision that looks set to have major repercussions on Italy’s future ties with both the US and Russia.

According to national media reports, Italian businessman Paolo Scaroni has recently emerged as the frontrunner for the position.

Scaroni, who was CEO of Enel from 2002 to 2005 and of Eni from 2005 to 2014, has coordinated some major energy deals with the Kremlin over the years and has been critical of sanctions against Russia on multiple occasions since the start of the war.

Scaroni’s likely appointment has already been described as a “negative signal” about the direction of Italy’s energy policy in the coming years.

Paolo Scaroni (L), tipped to become the next CEO of Enel, meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in 2012. (Photo by ALEXEY DRUZHININ / RIA-NOVOSTI / AFP)

First leg of all-Milan Champions League semi-final

City arch-rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan will go head-to-head in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday, May 10th.

With a spot in Istanbul’s grand finale on the line, the upcoming Derby della Madonnina is set to be one for the ages.

Football fans in Italy will be able to catch the game for free on TV8 (channel 8 on Italian TVs). Kickoff is scheduled for 9pm.

Thursday

Tax season starts

The window to submit the modello 730 (form 730)- Italy’s main income tax return form for employees and retirees – will open on Thursday, May 11th.

Taxpayers will then have until October 2nd to submit the form with Italy’s Revenue Agency (Agenzia delle Entrate).

This year’s modello 730 and guidance on how to fill it out are available on the Revenue Agency’s website. To facilitate filing, the Revenue Agency also provides a pre-completed form 730 which can be accessed with Spid or electronic ID credentials.

Crisis meeting over pasta prices

A special ministerial commission will meet on Thursday to investigate a recent spike in pasta prices.

Italy's business minister Adolfo Urso appointed the panel amid concerns about possible price speculation after the cost of pasta registered a 17.5-percent year-on-year increase in March, with Italians’ favourite carb now costing 2.13 euros per kilo on average.

Starbucks to open in central Rome

The Eternal City will soon have its own Starbucks cafe as the first Rome branch of the Seattle-based multinational is set to open its doors to the public on Thursday, May 11th.

Located in Via della Guglia, right by the iconic Piazza Montecitorio, the shop will officially be in business from 7am.

Starbucks, which set up its first Italian branch in central Milan back in 2018, currently boasts 16 outlets across Italy, despite predictions that it would not last long in the land of espresso shots and family-owned bars.

A Starbucks cafe in Milan. The US multinational continues to expand in Italy and is now preparing to open its first outlet in central Rome. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

Sunday

Mother's Day in Italy

Italy celebrates Mother’s Day (or Festa della Mamma) on the second Sunday in May, which falls on May 14th this year.

First instituted back in 1956, the country’s original Mother’s Day fell on May 8th but was moved to the second Sunday of May in 2000 to put it in line with the American calendar.

Italy’s bathing season is officially back

Private beach clubs in Veneto will open their doors to the public on Sunday, May 14th, meaning that, as of that date, people in all Italian regions will be able to treat themselves to an early giornata sotto il sole.

You can check out the opening and closing dates of this year’s bathing season (stagione balneare) for all regions in our article.

Eight-hour Italo strike

Long-distance rail passengers in Italy may face more disruption on Sunday as staff from private high-speed train operator Italo will strike from 9am to 5pm.

The walkout was called by Italian unions last week in protest against the “inadequacy of the work contracts offered by Italo”.

There are currently few details available about which routes and services will be affected. Passengers can check for updates on the status of their service on the company’s website.