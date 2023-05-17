What to expect from Italy's airport staff strikes on Friday

Planned strike action by airline and airport staff in Italy is expected to cause more disruption for passengers on Friday, in the latest in a string of recent protests affecting transport services.

Ground handling staff plan to strike for up to 24 hours, while cabin crew from several airlines serving Italian routes will also strike on the same day.

Protests by handling staff are expected to cause some level of disruption at all major Italian airports, with half a dozen of Italy's biggest trade unions taking part.

The strike was called in protest over employment contracts for handling staff at Italian airports, as unions said pay and conditions had not been improved for six years.

Italian airline ITA cancelled 113 domestic flights as a result of the planned strikes on May 19th, though it said 68 percent of passengers were rebooked on different flights on the same day.

Staff at Air Dolomiti, a subsidiary of Lufthansa operating routes from Germany to 13 different Italian destinations, will reportedly take part in a 24-hour nationwide strike.

Italian cabin crew from Spanish airline Volotea will also strike from 1pm to 5pm on the same day.

Meanwhile, ground staff from American Airlines and Emirates will strike for four hours between 12 and 4pm.

Other than ITA, none of the airlines involved have so far confirmed any flight cancellations or delays.

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC has published a list of flights that are guaranteed to go ahead on Friday.

Under Italian law, flights scheduled to leave between 7-10am and 6-9pm are also protected from strike action.

However, all passengers travelling on Friday are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.

Trains and other forms of public transport in Italy will not be affected by strike action on Friday.

Italy is facing more strike disruption next Friday, May 26th, when public transport staff in many parts of the country will take part in a 24-hour protest.

Though Italian strike dates are announced well in advance, at the time of writing there were no details available about next week's planned protests and their potential impact on travel on the day.