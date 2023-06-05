On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Wednesday

Start of school summer holidays

Children in the northeastern Emilia Romagna region will be the first to go on their summer break on Wednesday, June 7th.

Kids in all other Italian regions will follow in the next few days.

Here are the dates for all regions:

June 7th: Emilia Romagna

June 8th: Lombardy and Lazio

June 9th: Trentino

June 10th: Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Liguria, Piedmont, Marche, Tuscany, Molise, Campania, Basilicata, Puglia, Calabria, Abruzzo, Umbria, Sicily, Sardinia

June 15th: Aosta Valley

June 16th: Autonomous province of Bolzano

Children at Italian schools will all go on their summer breaks in June. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

Rome’s Summertime jazz festival begins

The annual Summertime jazz festival – one of Rome’s most hotly anticipated live music events – will make its comeback on Wednesday, June 7th.

READ ALSO: Six places to escape the crowds in Rome

Some 60 concerts will take place at the suggestive Villa Osio venue, right by the Aurelian Walls, between June 7th and August 6th, with performances from well-known national and international jazz artists. More details can be found here.

Advertisement

Thursday

Meloni meets German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Rome

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will meet German chancellor Olaf Scholz in Rome on Thursday, June 8th.

According to national media reports, illegal immigration will be at the centre of their talk as Italy and Germany work together towards a reform of the EU pact on migration and asylum.

Both countries are reportedly in favour of establishing stronger ties with Tunisia and Libya to better regulate trans-Mediterranean migration.

Friday

Summer heat on the way

A warm front from sub-Saharan Africa is expected to reach Italy on Friday, June 9th, ending over a month of unstable weather and frequent rain storms in many parts of the country.

READ ALSO: What to expect when travelling to Italy in summer 2023

According to the latest weather forecasts, this warm front will bring sunnr conditions over the peninsula, with temperatures soaring everywhere but particularly in the south, where thermometers are expected to exceed the 29-degree mark.

Advertisement

Saturday

2023 Roma Pride parade

The annual Roma Pride parade will return to the streets of the capital on Saturday, June 10th.

Titled QueeResistenza (‘Queer Resistance’), this year’s parade will start in Piazza della Repubblica at 3pm and will be followed by an official party at the Ippodromo delle Capannelle venue.

Rome’s mayor Roberto Gualtieri is expected to attend the parade for the second year in a row.

The event may result in road closures and changes to public transport route. Details will be made available on the following website in the days leading up to the event.

(Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Inter Milan face Man City in Champions League final

Inter Milan will go head-to-head with Manchester City in the final act of the UEFA Champions League – the most prestigious European football competition for clubs – on Saturday, June 10th.

The nerazzurri will try to claim the fourth Champions League title in club history, but will enter the game as underdogs, with the odds stacked in favour of Pep Guardiola’s men, currently just one step away from a historic treble.

Canale 5 (channel 5 on Italian TV) will broadcast the game, with kickoff scheduled for 9pm.

Weekend

Flower festival in Spello

Spello, a small town southeast of Perugia, Umbria, will erupt in colour on Saturday, June 10th and Sunday, June 11th as its streets will be carpeted with elaborate flower blossom displays in what’s known as infiorata.

The infiorata, which coincides every year with the Christian Feast of Corpus Christi, is a tradition that dates as far back as the early 17th century, when Roman florist Benedetto Drei created flower formations based on the mosaics of Saint Peter’s Basilica.

READ ALSO: Eight events to look forward to in Italy this June

Though Spello stages arguably the most impressive infiorata in the country, other towns across Italy will put on similar events tis weekend, including Genzano di Roma, which holds the title for the oldest infiorata in Italy (the 245th edition will take place this year).