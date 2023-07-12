What to expect from Italy’s nationwide train strike on Thursday

Advertisement

A long-planned strike set to affect Italy's biggest rail network operators will go ahead on Thursday, Italy's trade union leaders have confirmed, after last-minute negotiations with the transport ministry on Wednesday failed to result in an agreement.

Leader of the CGIL union Luigi Sbarra told reporters there was "no margin for cancelling the strike action", saying it was needed to push for the "resumption of negotiations" with rail companies over employees' "unsustainable workloads".

Staff at Italy's national rail company Trenitalia, private operator Italo, and northern rail service Trenord will go ahead with planned strike action from 3am on Thursday until 2am on Friday.

With all of Italy's main trade unions representing transport workers taking part, this strike is widely expected to be more disruptive than most, which are generally only backed by one or two major unions.

This means passengers up and down the country may face delays or cancellations on the day, while commuters can expect particularly busy trains at peak times.

A minimum level of services are guaranteed to run at peak times in Italy, even when there's a strike on, though these may be especially crowded due to the knock-on effects of other cancellations.

Guaranteed services include regional train services scheduled between 6-9am and 6-9pm on weekdays. Trenitalia has published a list of services protected from Thursday's strike action.

Trenord has published a similar list of guaranteed services running in and around Milan and the Lombardy region.

Outside of those hours, at least some level of disruption is to be expected to services in many parts of the country on Thursday, though the companies affected had not confirmed any cancellations at the time of writing.

Frecce, Intercity and regional train services run by Trenitalia are likely to be disrupted. The company stated on Wednesday that "trains may be subject to changes or cancellations. The strike may lead to changes before the start and after its conclusion."

Trenord warned that its "regional, suburban, airport and long-distance services may be subject to changes and cancellations," and advised that services including the Malpensa Express airport train to and from Milan may be replaced by a bus service.

All passengers planning to travel by train in Italy on Thursday are advised to check the status of their service via the operator's website or app before setting off.

Italy's transport sector is due to be hit by a double-whammy of strikes this week with Thursday's rail strike to be followed by an air transport strike on Saturday, July 15th.

What to do if your train is cancelled

If a pre-booked rail service is cancelled due to strike action in Italy, passengers are normally allowed to travel on other equivalent services instead or will be entitled to a refund.

Passengers travelling with Trenitalia will need to request a refund either at the station or by using this web form. For Italo, refunds are usually issued automatically.

Keep up with the latest updates in The Local's strike news section.