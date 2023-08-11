Ghost towns, open museums and heat: What to expect in Italy on Ferragosto

Advertisement

August 15th marks Italy’s Ferragosto holiday.

With origins dating as far back as the Roman empire, Ferragosto is one of the most beloved national public holidays in the country as it’s associated with the height of the summer season and, of course, with time off work.

Quite conveniently, it falls on a Tuesday this year, meaning that those who aren't already on vacation are likely to take the Monday off to create a four-day weekend, or ponte.

As for the day itself, most people in Italy celebrate it with a big lunch in the company of family or friends, with no shortage of barbecues and picnics taking place around the country.

But, get-togethers and food comas aren’t the only things you can expect on Ferragosto.

Deserted cities

Most cities in Italy empty out around Ferragosto as many residents use the break to escape the heat at a seaside or lakeside location, while plenty of other families are already away on longer vacations by that point.

So, if you happen to find yourself in an Italian city on August 15th, you’ll likely find it far quieter than usual, with entire residential neighbourhoods and business districts likely to be almost completely deserted.

Closed offices and reduced public transport

Bank holidays in Italy usually mean a near total shutdown, even in major towns and cities. Ferragosto is no exception as all public offices (banks, post offices, town halls, etc.) will remain closed on the day.

This means that you should probably forget about trying to complete any admin tasks on the day itself as well as in the days leading up to it, and wait until after the long weekend’s over.

Most public transport operators around the country will operate on reduced timetables on Ferragosto. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

As for public transport, most companies around the country will operate on a reduced timetable, with stripped-down services during off-peak hours.

Should you be planning on travelling on August 15th, you’re advised to check the holiday hours (orari festivi) of the relevant transport operators to avoid any unpleasant surprises.

Plenty of chiuso per ferie signs but open museums

Barring some bars and restaurants in popular holiday hotspots and some big supermarket chains in major cities, most businesses in Italy will be closed on Ferragosto.

In fact, by that time, plenty of shops around the country will have long put up their chiuso per ferie (closed for the holidays) signs as most Italian businesses shut in early August only to reopen at some point during the last week of the month.

But, unlike most shops, a large number of museums and cultural sites will remain open on Ferragosto.

Italy’s culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano confirmed last week that all state-run museums, archaeological sites, galleries and historic villas will be open to the public on August 15th.

Open attractions will include the Colosseum, Pompeii, Florence’s Uffizi galleries and the Reggia di Caserta.

Hot and muggy weather

After a brief spell of ‘normal’ summer heat, temperatures around the country will rise again above seasonal averages over the Ferragosto long weekend due to a new high-pressure system sweeping in from northern Africa.

Temperatures around Italy are expected to soar over the Ferragosto weekend due to a new heatwave. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

According to the latest forecasts for August 15th, parts of Tuscany, Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Piedmont and Sardinia may all see temperatures of up to 38C on the day, while the mercury should hover around the 35C mark in the rest of the country.

That said, perceived temperatures may ultimately be higher than actual readings as large sections of the peninsula, especially seaside areas and plains, are forecast to see high levels of humidity – a phenomenon known as afa in Italy.

Heavy traffic?

Italy’s autostrade (motorways) usually see little in the way of heavy traffic on regular days but that all changes around national public holidays, especially if they fall in the summer months.

According to official forecasts by Italy’s Polizia di Stato (State Police), motorists should enjoy relatively clear roads on Ferragosto, but may face intense congestion in the days before the holiday.

Notably, traffic should be heavy on Friday evening and all day on Saturday and Sunday.

Motorways connecting the north of the country to the south and smaller roads (strade statali) leading to seaside areas and other holiday hotspots are the most likely to become clogged over the long weekend.