Etna eruption forces closure of Sicily's Catania airport

Catania airport will remain closed, for both arrivals and departures, until 1pm today (CET), Monday 14th August, the airport confirmed on its website and on social media channels.

"Passengers are kindly requested to arrive at the airport only after consulting their airline," reads a statement.

"For information on diverted or cancelled flights, please contact the airlines or check the situation in real time on the airport website www.aeroporto.catania.it and on the airport's Facebook and Twitter profiles."

🔴Due to Etna eruption, #CTAairport is closed until 1 p.m. on monday, August 14.

Please contact the airline for information about your flight — Aeroporto di Catania (@CTAairport) August 14, 2023

Airspace sectors C1 and B3 will remain closed, authorities stated, meaning that all arrivals and departures are blocked.

At 3,324 metres (nearly 11,000 feet), Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe and has erupted frequently in the past 500,000 years.

Most recently, Catania airport was closed for a day on May 21st due to its eruption.

This latest closure marks yet another inconvenience for passengers travelling to and from Sicily's Catania airport this summer, after a major fire ripped through it on July 16th.

More than two weeks after the blaze, travellers still described a "nightmare" situation, landing the airport's management with widespread criticism for the situation.

Around 10 million passengers last year transited through the airport, which services the eastern part of Sicily.

The Local will continue to provide updates on the airport's latest closure. For real-time information on departures and arrivals, you can check the airport's updates here.