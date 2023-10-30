On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

Storm warnings for Emilia Romagna - There's more bad weather forecast in much of northern Italy on Monday, October 30th. Italy's civil protection authority issued a maximum-level red alert for the region of Emilia Romagna, where there were warnings of possible landslides in the Apennines.



There were lower-level amber and yellow alerts in place in the regions of Tuscany, Veneto, Liguria, Lombardy Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Piedmont, Umbria and Trentino-Alto Adige.

Monday

Budget - The Italian government's final draft of the 2024 budget is expected to be sent to parliament on Monday, October 30th.

Over the weekend Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the bill was "basically finished", stressing that the overall figures had not changed since it was first approved by her cabinet two weeks ago, even though some aspects of the plan had been modified.

The contents of the final version may differ from the draft bill released on October 24th, and could face further amendments as it goes through the parliamentary approval process.

Tuesday

Constitutional reform - Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government is expected to release a draft text setting out its plans for reforming Italy's presidential system this week.

The text is expected to be ready on Tuesday or soon after, ministers have said, with Meloni's cabinet to meet to discuss it on Friday, according to media reports.

Halloween - It may not be as big a deal in Italy as in many other countries, but on October 31st you can still expect the occasional trick-or-treater and plenty of pumpkin-themed dinner menus at restaurants.

Wednesday

Public holiday - Wednesday, November 1st is the public holiday of Ognissanti (All Saints Day). Most employees have the day off.

Thursday

Italy's 'Day of the Dead' - After All Saints, November 2nd is when Italians mark All Souls’ Day, or Festa dei Morti, the ‘Day of the Dead’. This date is not a bank holiday.

This Catholic event is a calm day of remembrance, mainly celebrated with prayers, flowers and, of course, more food.

Saturday

Armed Forces Day - If you see any military parades in Italy, either in real life or televised, on November 4th it's because this is a special date in the calendar - albeit one a lot of people haven't heard of.

Also known as national unity day, it generally involves tributes to fallen soldiers and displays of Italy's military power - though some events have been scaled back this year due to security concerns related to the conflict in the Middle East. This date is not a public holiday.