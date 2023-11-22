Italian schools to tackle ‘machismo and sexism’ after student's murder

Advertisement

"A big mobilisation is underway, for the first time in Italy," Valditara said as he presented the plan to the Senate.

"School is to deal with the cultural phenomenon, that prevailing male chauvinism, that manifests itself in so many situations in daily life, at school, at work, in the street.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had earlier this week announced new measures were on the way to tackle Italy’s problem with violence against women after the murder of 22-year-old student Giulia Cecchettin shocked the country and dominated headlines.

Cecchettin’s ex-boyfriend, suspected of killing her and dumping her body near a lake in northern Italy, is to be extradited from Germany where he was arrested on Saturday after fleeing Italy in his car.

"Every single woman killed because she is 'guilty' of being free is an aberration that cannot be tolerated and that pushes me to continue on the path taken to stop this barbarism," said Meloni, who is Italy's first woman prime minister but does not describe herself as a feminist.

Cecchettin’s murder was the latest in a string of high-profile cases of suspected femicide in Italy.

There have been 102 homicides with female victims in Italy so far this year, 82 of whom were killed by family members or current or former partners, according to interior ministry data.

This compares with 51 killed by their partner or ex partner in the same period of 2022, and around 70 in both 2021 and 2020.

A demonstrator holds a collage of pictures of victims of femicide reading "Not one more" during a rally condemning violence against women in downtown Rome. (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Italy’s anti-violence and stalking hotline 1522 said calls had more than doubled in the last two days following reports of Cecchettin’s murder, with many calls from teenagers as well as parents concerned about their daughters’ safety.

Womens' rights campaigners say attitudes must change in Italy, where cases of violent crimes committed against women by their partners or ex-partners are often portrayed in the media as tragic stories of love gone sour, with the killers described as "jealous".

The education project, which will initially be open to schools on a voluntary basis, incorporates civic education from elementary to high school, including a discussion group project targeting high school students, Valditara said.

Teachers are also being asked to “introduce the culture of respect” in all school activities, he added.

The project “took its cue from events last summer, in Palermo and Caivano, from a strong desire to say 'enough is enough' to the residual macho culture that continues to pollute the country," said Valditara, referring to two incidents of gang rape in southern Italy allegedly perpetrated by minors.

"It is unacceptable that women should suffer harassment, violence, up to the tragic events of these last few days," he said.

The Senate on Wednesday also unanimously approved a bill drafted by Family and Equal Opportunities and Family Minister Eugenia Roccella which would strengthen restraining orders and introduce heightened surveillance on men found guilty of gender-based violence.

The measures aim to allow authorities to "act promptly and effectively" to “interrupt the cycle of violence," Roccella said.