What changes in Italy in December 2023

Milan celebrates Saint Ambrose

Most Milan residents will get a day off work on Thursday, December 7th as that’s when the city commemorates its beloved patron saint, Saint Ambrose.

The annual Festa di Sant’Ambrogio is one of Milan’s most anticipated local festivals as it gives people in the northern metropolis a chance to catch up with family and friends, and unofficially kicks off the festive season in the city.

It's also a golden opportunity to sample some home-made ambrosiani, traditional shortbread biscuits made to celebrate the local patron saint.

National public holiday (and a long weekend)

December 8th is a public holiday in Italy as residents celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception (Festa dell’Immacolata Concezione).

Quite conveniently, the feast falls on a Friday this year, which means that many around the country will enjoy a three-day weekend (or a four-day one for some lucky Milanese).

A traditional Christmas tree in Rome's Piazza Venezia in December 2017. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

The December 8th holiday unofficially marks the beginning of the Christmas period, with most towns putting up their Christmas lights in the days right before or after the date and pretty much everything in the country – especially administration-related procedures – noticeably slowing down from this point on.

A word of advice: you might want to get any important paperwork done before December 8th – or else it may have to wait until January 6th when the Italian holidays unofficially end.

New Rome-Cortina rail route

Rome residents will have an easier way of getting to the famous slopes of the Cortina d'Ampezzo ski resort this winter as a new sleeper train taking passengers from Roma Termini to the Calalzo station in the Dolomites in just over 10 hours is set to be launched on Friday, December 15th.

The upcoming Espresso Cadore (‘Cadore Express’) will only be the first in a series of new tourism-focused routes planned by Italy's state railway company employing ‘luxury’ trains and vintage locomotives on some of the most popular lines as well as some lesser-known itineraries.

Property tax on second homes

The second instalment of Italy's property tax on second homes – officially known as Imposta Municipale Unica (or IMU) – is due by Saturday, December 16th.

A photo taken in February 2012 shows a house near San Quirico, Tuscany after heavy snowfall. Photo by FABIO MUZZI / AFP

The tax is owed by all owners of a second home in Italy regardless of their nationality or residency status, but also applies to primary residences (prime case) in some rare cases.

The deadline for the first instalment was June 16th.

Shortest day of the year

Friday, December 22nd will be the shortest day of the year in the Earth’s northern hemisphere, with people in Italy only getting between 8.5 and 9.5 hours of daylight depending on location.

The phenomenon, known as winter solstice (or solstizio d’inverno in Italian), marks the moment when the earth’s northern hemisphere is tilted the furthest away from the sun, which also coincides with the official beginning of astronomical winter.

Christmas displays and markets

While it may not always be the first country that comes to mind when thinking of winter magic, there's no denying that Italy goes all out for Christmas, as dozens of spectacular Christmas displays, including giant nativity sets and dazzling light shows, pop up all around the country in the lead up to the holidays.

But December is also the month when some pretty impressive Christmas markets spring up in the piazzas of several towns across the country, giving residents and visitors alike a chance to buy artisanal food products as well as feast on mulled wine and pretzels.

A view of Milan's Christmas market in December 2021. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

Christmas holidays

Contrary to what some may think, December 24th (Christmas Eve) is not an official public holiday in Italy.

However, as the day falls on a Sunday this year, most people around the country will still get the vigilia off.

Unlike December 24th, December 25th (Christmas Day) and December 26th (known as St Stephen's Day in Italy and Boxing Day in English-speaking countries) are both public holidays.

New Year's Eve celebrations

This year, we'll be ringing in the New Year on a Sunday.

As always, people in Italy will celebrate the occasion with the usual mix of raucous revelries, ‘good luck’ foods and slightly questionable traditions, including the utterly unfathomable habit of throwing old crockery out of the windows.

But don’t worry, there’ll be plenty of time to recover from the razzle-dazzle of capodanno on Monday as New Year’s Day is a national public holiday in the country.

Budget Law deadline

Italy’s parliament will have until December 31st to approve the 2024 Budget Law.

Based on the latest reports however, the draft decree may still be quite far from reaching its final version, with the document likely to undergo further changes after the EU expressed concern earlier this week over Italy’s plans to reduce public debt.