Italy introduces €2,000 healthcare charge for some non-EU residents

The flat fee applies to the majority of non-EU foreign residents in Italy who fall under the country's 'voluntary', as opposed to 'mandatory', healthcare registration rules.

That includes pensioners on elective residence visas, diplomatic and consular staff working for foreign governments, employees of international organisations, volunteer workers, and people over the age of 65 in Italy for family reunification reasons (who arrived after November 5th, 2008).

Individuals in this situation previously had to pay a fee of at least €387.34, rising to as high as €2,788.87 based on income calculations - meaning most will pay significantly more going forward.

Foreigners who fall under Italy's 'mandatory' healthcare registration rules, including employees of Italian companies, the self-employed, those on Italy's unemployments lists, asylum seekers, and minors, will continue to be exempt from registration fees.

The charge was introduced via an amendment to a 1998 law governing the situation of foreigners in Italy, replacing the words "the minimum contribution provided for in the current regulations," with "€2,000 annually" in a clause on annual heath service registration costs.

Two exceptions are non-EU foreigners in Italy on a study permit, who under the new rules will be required to pay at least €700 a year, up from €149.77, and au pairs, who will pay €1,200, up from €219.49.

The change was first tabled in an early draft of the budget published in October, but it was unclear at the time whether it would come to fruition, as the bill must be approved by Italian parliament and the EU, and typically undergoes numerous amendments before being finalised at the end of the year.