Reader question: How soon can I get an Italian passport after gaining citizenship?

Advertisement

Getting Italian citizenship comes with a number of non-negligible advantages, including the right to move and reside freely within the EU and shorter queues when travelling in and out of the country.

But, if you've already weaved your way through the red tape and have been granted Italian citizenship, you’ll have one (small) step left to take before you can enjoy all of the perks of being a cittadino italiano: getting an Italian passport.

But how soon can you apply for a passaporto after you’ve gained citizenship and how does the process work?

Under Italian law, citizenship is only fully awarded after the applicant has sworn an oath of allegiance to the Italian Republic (known as giuramento), which must be taken within six months of receiving the citizenship concession decree.

READ ALSO: Italian passport ranked world's second 'most powerful'

After taking the oath, applicants become Italian citizens to all intents and purposes and are eligible to apply for an Italian passport from the very next day.

New Italian citizens living in Italy are asked to apply at the Ufficio Passaporti (passport office) of their local Questura (police headquarters), whereas Italian citizens living abroad are required to submit their application with the relevant Italian consular authorities in their countries of residence.

In some cases, it’ll be possible to book your passport application appointment at the Questura online by logging into the State Police portal with SPID or electronic ID card credentials.

Advertisement

As for how long it will take, last year many applicants reported long waits for passport application appointments in cities including Milan, Turin and Bolzano, with some waiting up to seven months for their appointment at the Questura.

READ ALSO: What are the benefits of having Italian citizenship vs residency?

The government later said this issue was due to problems with the online booking portal, and there have been no more recent reports of continued delays (though please let us know in the comments below if you've experienced this.)

What will I need?

You’ll be asked to provide the following documents:

A completed passport application form

A valid identity document along with a copy

Two recent photographs (identical, frontal, in colour, of 35 x 40mm format). Further instructions are available here.

Receipt of payment of the cost of the passport booklet and administrative fees. Issuance fees and payment instructions vary depending on the issuing authority (Questura or foreign consulates), so it’s strongly advisable to check these with the relevant issuer beforehand. In Italy, the booklet currently costs 42.50 euros, while administrative fees come to a total of 73.50.

For citizens residing abroad, proof of residence may also be required.

Advertisement

How long will I have to wait?

The wait time to receive your passport will depend on where the application was made and the level of demand at the moment you submitted.

In Italian Questure, an ordinary passport is generally issued within 15 to 30 days from the request date.

In some particular circumstances, including urgent work, study, health or family matters, applicants may be able to ask that the process be sped up, though they will be required to back the request with documentation.

You’ll be directly notified by the issuing authority when your document’s ready to be picked up.