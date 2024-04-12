Are applications open for Italy’s digital nomad visa?

Advertisement

After a two-year wait, Italy last week published the implementation decree which sets out the terms and requirements for its digital nomad visa.

But the government made no announcements about the decree, or what it means for would be applicants, and the text itself doesn’t specify a start date from which the visa officially becomes available.

So is it actually possible to apply yet? This is one question many would-be applicants have been asking in The Local’s Living in Italy group on Facebook.

Q&A: Your questions answered about Italy's digital nomad visa

After waiting so long for an update, no wonder some are unsure as to whether the visa really is now fully available.

But the answer appears to be yes; you can go ahead and apply.

The digital nomad visa law came into force as of the latest decree’s publication, meaning applicants can now make an appointment with the Italian consulate in their country at which they’ll need to file the paperwork.

Several of The Local’s readers have already booked their appointments. One reader in New York told us this week that they had secured a date for June, while another in Philadelphia already has an appointment confirmed in May.

READ ALSO: ‘Finally!’: Excitement and doubt as Italy confirms new digital nomad visa

Those hoping to take advantage of Italy’s digital nomad visa will need to gather the required documents and get hold of the visa application form used by their consulate ahead of the appointment.

Advertisement

Note that the forms and the procedure for filling them out can differ by consulate, and immigration lawyers advise applicants to ask the consulate for details ahead of their visa appointment and find out exactly what they need to do ahead of time. This could save headaches and delays down the line.

You can find a guide to the application process and requirements here, and we’ve answered more readers’ questions about how the digital nomad visa works in our Q&A.

Are you planning to apply for Italy’s digital nomad visa? We’d love to hear from you. Get in touch with us by email or in the comments section below if you’d like to share your experience.