La Bella Vita: Must-try Roman foods and alternative places to visit in Veneto

Italian cuisine is incredibly diverse, with culinary traditions, recipes and delicacies varying greatly from region to region, or even from city to city in some cases.

Rome and the surrounding Lazio are no exception as the region boasts a 2,000-year-old food scene that truly has something for all tastes and preferences.

From typical pasta dishes such as cacio e pepe, amatriciana, and carbonara to deep-fried artichokes and finger-licking street food, we’ve put together a list of the Roman specialities you should try at least once.

15 typical Roman foods you need to try at least once

Gnocchi are a Roman favourite, particularly on one day of the week. Photo by Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP.

With prestigious attractions such as the Doge’s Palace and Saint Mark’s Basilica, and its timeless aura as the world’s most romantic city, Venice is one of the most popular Italian destinations among international visitors.

This, however, means that many of its sites and central areas often get hopelessly crowded during peak tourist season, with visitors frequently facing long queues and disheartening waiting times.

Whether you’ve already visited Venice multiple times or you just want to escape the chaos of the summer months, you may be happy to know that the Veneto region is home to many wonders beyond the ‘floating city’, with plenty of small hilltop towns and lesser-known natural parks and beaches just waiting to be explored.

25 alternative places to see in Veneto other than Venice

After a spell of changeable weather and unusually cool temperatures, particularly in the north of the country, mercury levels have risen all around Italy this week, with heat alerts in place for multiple major cities from Wednesday to Friday.

But as the peninsula experiences the first heatwave of the summer, with highs of around 41°C expected in parts of Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia this weekend, there is further proof that estate is well and truly here.

From bars and beach clubs everywhere blasting tormentoni tunes of questionable taste to the return of bulky cooler bags stuffed with anything from pasta fredda (pasta salad) to prosciutto e melone (ham and melon), here are nine unmistakable signs that summer has arrived in Italy.

Nine unmistakable signs that summer has arrived in Italy

