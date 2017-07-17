Advertisement

Lazio region calls for state of emergency over wildfires

The Local
news@thelocal.it
17 July 2017
09:20 CEST+02:00
firelazionicola zingaretti

Share this article

Lazio region calls for state of emergency over wildfires
One of the firefighting aircraft. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco
The Local
news@thelocal.it
17 July 2017
09:20 CEST+02:00
The president of the central Italian region of Lazio said on Sunday he would ask the government to call a state of emergency over a spate of fires which have devastated hundreds of hectares of land.

"In this moment alone, there are 18 fires in Rome province; dozens over the course of the day," said regional president Nicola Zingaretti in a statement on Sunday evening. "We will ask the government to call a state of emergency."

Hundreds of firefighters and Civil Protection volunteers worked to tackle the blazes, with ten helicopters also used. Sunday's major fires were located in Civitavecchia and Ladispoli to the north-west of Rome, and Sant'Angelo Romano and Lake Martignano further east. 

Another bush fire broke out slightly to the south of Lake Martignano in Anguillara, where a community for people with disabilities was evacuated. Two residents were taken to hospital for shock and smoke inhalation.

And in the city of Rome, a large fire broke out at a scrapyard in the Centocelle area, the fifth such blaze in around six weeks.

The Italian fire service said on Monday morning that it was involved in 246 operations, including 155 wildfires.

Wildfires have swept across the entire country over the past week, many believed to have been caused by arsonists. The high July temperatures after months of below average rainfall have allowed the fires to spread significantly.

Hundreds of tourists and locals have been evacuated in Tuscany, Campania, Calabria and Sicily, and at least two people have been reported dead as a result of the fires.

IN PICTURES: Fire rages at Italy's Mount Vesuvius

firelazionicola zingaretti

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Related articles

Italy wildfires: Homes evacuated in Rome and Naples as police arrest four suspected arsonists

Two reported dead in Italy's wildfires

IN PICTURES: Fire rages at Italy's Mount Vesuvius

Mafia expert blames crime groups for Vesuvius fire as Italy sends in the army to tackle blaze

1,000 tourists evacuated from Sicily village due to wildfire

Wildfires continue to rage across Italy as police blame arsonists for Vesuvius blaze

A huge blaze has broken out at Mount Vesuvius

Body of second Italian Grenfell Tower fire victim reportedly identified
Advertisement

Recent highlights

13 places in Italy that look like they belong in a fairy tale

Dogs can't be ring bearers, Italian mayor tells engaged couple

An Italian musician gave the world's highest piano concert at the top of a mountain
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Fire rages at Italy's Mount Vesuvius

How to survive an Italian summer

The pope just made it easier for people to become saints

Meet the Italian physicist preparing to set sail for Antarctica
Advertisement
3,372 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten golden rules for cooking pasta like the Italians, from an artisan pasta maker
  2. Matt Damon film 'Downsizing' to open Venice Film Festival
  3. Rome's costumed 'gladiators' forced out of city centre
  4. Lazio region calls for state of emergency over wildfires
  5. 'Tourism is killing Venice, but it's also the only key to survival'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/07
Weaving meaning: Australian textile art exhibition in Monti
26/06
Italian lesson online
26/06
New Australian Art Gallery opening in Rome Tuesday 27 June!
26/06
English tutoring and proofreading service
07/06
Join me for the Rolling Stones concert in Lucca in September
22/05
Imagine Umbria Tuscany - prints for sale
View all notices
Advertisement