How and why the Italian government will give you €100 towards buying a new TV

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocalitaly

7 July 2021
17:08 CEST

Updated
9 August 2021
10:47 CEST
How and why the Italian government will give you €100 towards buying a new TV
Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash
From August 23rd, everyone living in Italy can apply for a discount on the cost of buying a new television. Here’s what the new scheme is all about.

With dozens of tax ‘bonuses’ and rebates already available when purchasing anything from an electric car to a first home in Italy, the Italian government in July confirmed a new discount of 20% off the price of buying a new TV, up to a maximum of 100 euros.

The government has now confirmed that applications for the bonus will be open from August 23rd. newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reports.

EXPLAINED: How to pay or cancel your Italian TV licence fee

The measure is intended to help with the costs of replacing older sets when Italy switches its signal to DVB-T2 in June 2022.

Italian Minister for Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti has signed off on the launch off the new “TV scrapping bonus”, saying the discount will be available to all households regardless of income, while a previous TV bonus for lower-income households also remains in place.

Households with an ISEE of €20,000 or less are already eligible for up to €50 off the price of a new-generation TV or decoder, in the form of a discount applied directly at the cash register.

The Italian ISEE number is the measure used to indicate how relatively well off your household is, taking into account income, assets, debts, and other factors. It’s quite complex to calculate but you can ask your commercialista (accountant) to do this for you.

READ ALSO: From DAD to DOP, the most common Italian acronyms explained

Photo: Rafael Arkenau/Unsplash

The new 100-euro ‘TV scrapping bonus’ announced on Wednesday is instead open to everyone in Italy, regardless of income level.

Lower-income households can claim both bonuses.

In both cases, you’ll need to trade in an older TV purchased before December 2018 in order to benefit.

You can do this by giving your old TV to the store when buying the new set. (You’ll need to ask first if the business is taking part in the scheme).

You can also take it to an authorized recycling centre yourself, as long as you obtain a document certifying that you’ve done so.

As well as scrapping the old TV set, the other two requirements for claiming the discount are that you’re a resident in Italy, and that you can prove you pay Italy’s canone (TV licencing fee) or are exempt.

For more information, see the Italian Economic Development Ministry’s website.

