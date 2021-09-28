Italy extends third doses of Covid vaccine to over-80s and care homes

People aged 80 years and over and staff and guests of residential care facilities for the elderly are the latest groups to receive their third dose of an anti-Covid-19 vaccine, as laid down in the government’s latest circular.

“Let’s immediately give more protection to the most fragile and to those who work in healthcare facilities,” Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza told reporters on Monday.

Health professionals and healthcare workers aged 60 years and over or with pre-existing diseases that make them vulnerable to severe Covid-19 will be targeted “at a later date”, stipulated the document.

This group includes all those who “carry out their activities in public and private health, social and healthcare and social assistance structures, in pharmacies and professional practices,” the circular stated.

The strategy of administering a booster dose may also extend further to those who are highly fragile due to pre-existing illnesses, although for now this is “subject to the opinion of the regulatory agencies”, the circular clarified.

The third dose will be an mRNA vaccine, according to the indications from Italy’s Medicines Agency Aifa (L’Agenzia Italiana del Farmaco) – in Italy, the two authorised vaccines of this type are Comirnaty by BioNTech/Pfizer and Spikevax by Moderna.

This applies “regardless of the vaccine used for the primary cycle (Comirnaty, Spikevax, Vaxzevria or Janssen),” the circular read.

A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of a Comirnaty Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine. (Photo by Marco Bertorello / AFP)

Italian authorities specified that a third vaccine dose “should be administered at least 6 months after completion of the primary vaccine cycle”.

For immunosuppressed people, the third vaccine can be administered 28 days after the second dose – and should be given as soon as possible after that point, according to the health ministry’s guidance.

Which groups of the population may next be able to access a booster shot will be “decided on the basis of the acquisition of new scientific evidence and epidemiological trends,” the circular clarified.

The Italian government began rolling out a third dose of Covid vaccines last week, aimed at some 3 million vulnerable members of society such as those with compromised immune systems.

Within the first day, the authorities had administered more than 6,000 booster shots to those most at risk of the disease.

Italy has now issued some 53,000 third doses since this phase of the vaccination rollout began, according to the latest government figures on Tuesday.

The decision to begin a third dose rollout came amid the government’s debate on whether to make Covid vaccinations obligatory as the country strives to meet its immunisation targets this month.

As the end of September approaches, Italy looks on track to meet its target of immunising 80 percent of the population – just under 78 percent of the entire population over 12 years old have now completed their vaccination cycle, making up some 42 million people.