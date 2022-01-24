Italy reconsiders cut to Covid vaccine pass validity for triple-jabbed

Proof of vaccination issued based on jabs administered more than six months ago will no longer be seen as valid under Italy’s Covid ‘green pass’ scheme from February 1st, under a change of rules announced at the end of December.

But the government is now reconsidering whether to apply the cut to vaccination certificates issued based on third or booster doses, amid widespread concern about how the rule change will impact those who had their booster earlier – particularly in the US or other countries which began administering third doses before Italy.

The rethink comes after regional authorities in Italy said the validity cut would have repercussions for the tourism industry, news agency Ansa reports on Monday.

The government’s move to cut validity is intended to push more people in Italy to get their third or booster jabs within six months after completion of the initial vaccination cycle.

But it has caused widespread concern among those who were boosted early, as fourth doses are not available and Italy’s vaccine pass (referred to as a ‘super’ or ‘reinforced’ green pass) is required for access to everything from hotels and restaurants to public transport across the county.

Like a previous cut to the validity of vaccine passes (from 12 to nine months), it appears that that upcoming changes will apply equally to foreign and Italian vaccination certificates, and to new certificates as well as those issued before February 1st.

Find more information about Italy’s Covid-19 health restrictions on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).