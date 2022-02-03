EXPLAINED: What are the latest rules for travel to Italy from the US and Canada?

Additional measures subsequently announced by Health Minister Roberto Speranza on February 2nd also impact who can enter the country from the US and Canada without quarantining, as well as what visitors from these countries can do once they arrive in Italy.

Here’s a closer look at what the current rules say:

Boosted arrivals

Passengers arriving in Italy from the US and Canada who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have received a booster shot can freely enter the country for tourism purposes, but must show both proof of their vaccination status and a negative test result to avoid quarantining on arrival in Italy.

Specifically, arrivals in this category must show immigration authorities:

A Covid-19 vaccination certificate from their local health authorities showing that they have completed a full vaccination cycle and received a booster shot.

And negative results for a molecular (PCR) taken in the 72 hours before their arrival in Italy, or a rapid antigen test taken in the 24 hours before their arrival in Italy.

READ ALSO: Italy confirms unlimited Covid green pass validity after booster

Passengers with just one of these items will be required to self-isolate for five days on entering Italy, and will need to test negative for the virus in order to exit quarantine.

All visitors are also required to fill out a passenger locator form in the 48 hour window before their arrival in Italy.

Vaccinated but unboosted arrivals

For passengers arriving from the US and Canada who have completed a full primary vaccination cycle but have not received a booster shot, the rules vary depending on how long ago the last dose was administered.

On February 1st, Italy cut the validity of vaccine passes to six months from the last dose; this also applies to foreign-issued vaccine certificates.

That means that those who completed their primary vaccination cycle less than six months before arriving in Italy face the same entry requirements as boosted arrivals.

For people in this category, the vaccine certificate plus a recent negative test (a PCR test taken in the 72 hours before arrival or a rapid test taken in the 24 hours before arrival) allows the holder to enter Italy without a quarantine requirement.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How Italy’s international travel rules change in February

For those who completed their primary vaccination cycle more than six months before arriving in Italy and have not received a booster shot, the vaccine certificate is considered expired for entry purposes.

People in this group can still enter Italy, but must quarantine for five days on arrival and test negative for the virus to exit quarantine. You must still take a PCR test in the 72 hours before arrival or a rapid test in the 24 hours before arrival to be allowed entry into the county.

All arrivals need to fill out the passenger locator form.

Arrivals who are unvaccinated but have recovered from Covid

Passengers arriving in Italy from the US, Canada, or Japan may present a Covid recovery certificate that is less than 180 days old, in lieu of a vaccination certificate, for entry into the country.

The recovery certificate must contain:

The holder’s name, surname, and date of birth.

“information about the holder’s past SARS-CoV-2 infection, following a positive test” (exactly what information isn’t specified, but as the certificate must be issued by a health authority, one or two lines from the authority summarising the nature of the holder’s past infection is likely to be what’s required).

The date of the holder’s first positive Covid test (the certificate is valid for 180 days from this date).

The name of the State and the health authority that has issued the certificate.

Passengers arriving with a valid recovery certificate must also provide a PCR test taken in the 72 hours before arrival or a rapid test taken in the 24 hours before arrival to avoid quarantining on entry.

Those who provide a valid recovery certificate but no negative test result will be required to self-isolate for five days and test negative for the virus to exit quarantine.

All arrivals need to fill out the passenger locator form.

Unvaccinated arrivals without a valid recovery certificate

Unvaccinated arrivals from the US and Canada without a valid Covid recovery certificate may visit Italy, but must self-isolate for five days on arrival and test negative for Covid-19 to exit quarantine.

You must still take a PCR test in the 72 hours before arrival or a rapid test in the 24 hours before arrival to be allowed entry into the county.

All arrivals need to fill out the passenger locator form.

Banner ad

Please note: Unvaccinated arrivals to Italy without any recovery certificate (valid or expired) may enter the country, but will have extremely limited access to venues and services on arrival, including public transport, hotels, restaurants and tourist sites. See below:

After arriving in Italy

A valid vaccination or recovery certificate is now required to access most venues and services in Italy, including hotels, restaurants and public transport.

Those who have an expired vaccine or recovery certificate can continue to access these places, but must first obtain an additional time-limited certificate by testing negative for the virus at a pharmacy.

EXPLAINED: How Italy has updated its Covid health pass rules for visitors

Those without any vaccination or recovery certificates, whether valid or expired, will not be able to access most places in Italy.

You can find detailed guidance on the current rules for accessing venues and services within Italy as a tourist here.

Please note that The Local is unable to advise on individual situations. Please find more information about Italy’s current health measures on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).