The 25 most in-demand jobs and skills in Italy in 2022

One of the biggest challenges for people who want to move to Italy is finding a job that will fit with their existing skills sets, or even help further their careers.
It’s easier for EU nationals as they enjoy the freedom of movement to easily live and work in Italy, whereas for third-country nationals getting a job here depends in many cases on the prospective employer not finding a suitable EU candidate for the position.
Italy has a poor reputation when it comes to employment opportunities. A relatively high unemployment rate among those aged 25-29 and poor pay for graduates means young Italians continue to leave the country in their thousands every year in search of positions abroad.
But this doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find work in Italy – particularly for more experienced candidates and highly-skilled professionals.
In fact some skills are thought to be so much in demand that they could ensure that you get the job as a foreigner, even if your Italian isn’t up to scratch yet, and even if you need a work visa.
So which specialisms are most sought-after in Italy?
International job search engine LinkedIn has published a list of jobs that according to their data are most in demand in Italy in 2022, with bigger growth over the past five years than any other positions advertised.
The list features mainly – though not only – tech-related positions, reflecting how the job market is changing.
But HR, finance and customer service specialists may also find opportunities, the data shows.
One thing that all of the listed jobs have in common, though, is that recruiters are looking for people with years of experience.
Here is the list of the top 25 positions available in Italy, including the core skills required for each and the desired amount of experience for candidates according to LinkedIn.
- Robotics Engineer (Ingegnere robotico)
Required skills: Robotics, Process Automation, Programming
Average years of experience: 4 years
- Machine Learning Engineer (Ingegnere dell’apprendimento automatico)
Required skills: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Data Science
Average years of experience: 3.3 years
- Cloud Architect
Required skills: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Cloud Computing
Average years of prior experience: 13.5
- Data engineer (Ingegnere dei dati)
Required skills: Apache Spark, Scala, Hadoop
Average years of experience: 7.2 years
- Sustainability manager (Manager della sostenibilità)
Required skills: Sustainable Development, Sustainability Reporting, Consulting
Average years of experience: 6.5 year
- Data management consultant (Consulente della gestione dei dati)
Required skills: Machine learning, ETL, Python
Average years of experience: 5.3 years
- Human resources analyst (Analista delle risorse umane)
Required skills: Organizational development, Recruiting, Problem solving
Average years of experience: 4 years
- Talent acquisition specialist (Specialista nell’acquisizione di talenti)
Required skills: Recruiting, Talent Management, LinkedIn Recruiter
Average years of experience: 9.2 years
- Software account executive
Required skills: Enterprise software, Cloud computing
Average years of experience: 15.2 years
- Cyber security specialist (Specialista di sicurezza informatica)
Required Skills: Cybersecurity, Ethical Hacking, Information Security
Average years of experience: 8.3 years
- Banker
Required skills: Credit, Retail Banking, Portfolio Management
Average years of experience: 6.1 years
- Data scientist (Scienziato dei dati)
Required skills: Machine learning, Python, Data mining
Average years of experience: 3.8 years
- Back-end developer (Sviluppatore back-end)
Required skills: Git, Docker, MongoDB
Average years of experience: 7 years
- Product manager (Responsabile del prodotto)
Required skills: Agile project management, Scrum, Product management
Average years of experience: 10.9 years
- Clinic manager
Required Skills: Good Clinical Practice, Clinical Trial Management System, Oncology
Average years of experience: 9.6 years
- Retail Consultant (Consulente di vendita al dettaglio)
Required skills: SQL, Cloud computing, Problem solving
Average years of experience: 9.6 years
- Business developer (Addetto allo sviluppo aziendale)
Required skills: Sales Management, Marketing Strategy, Negotiation
Average years of experience: 7.4 years
- Client manager
Required skills: Business Planning, Marketing Strategy, Risk Management
Average years of experience: 10 years
- Investment Manager (Gestore degli investimenti)
Required skills: Private equity, Business planning, Corporate finance
Average years of experience: 7.6 years
- Full stack engineer (Ingegnere full stack)
Required skills: JavaScript, jQuery, Git
Average years of experience: 7.1 years
- Infrastructure architect
Required skills: Cloud computing, Virtualization, Linux
Average years of experience: 12.6
- Payroll specialist (Specialista buste paga)
Required skills: Human Resources, ADP Payroll, Employment Law
Average years of experience: 9.7 years
- Front-end developer (Sviluppatore front-end)
Required skills: SASS, Bootstrap, Git
Average years of experience: 7.2 years
- ERP (Enterprise Resources Planning) Consultant (Consulente di pianificazione delle risorse aziendali)
Required skills: SQL, Business Intelligence, Business Processes
Average years of experience: 9.6 years
- Customer Service Officer (Addetto al servizio clienti)
Required skills: Back office, Problem solving, Negotiation
Average years of experience: 6 years.
