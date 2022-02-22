LATEST: Italy to ease Covid travel rules for non-EU arrivals on March 1st

“Starting from March 1st, for arrivals from all non-European countries, the same rules already established for European countries will be in force,” wrote Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza on his Facebook page.
The change means arrivals from non-EU countries from February will no longer need to show both proof of vaccination or recent recovery plus a negative test result, as is currently the case.
It also appears to mean the removal of the requirement for unvaccinated passengers to quarantine for five days on arrival, and the lifting of restrictions on non-essential travel from ‘list E’ countries.
The health ministry has not yet updated official travel information on its website, and no further details of the new rules were immediately available.
Speranza’s announcement came shortly after a recommendation on Tuesday from the EU council, made up of member states, that all countries “should lift the temporary restrictions on non-essential travel to the EU for people vaccinated with an EU or WHO approved vaccine, provided they have received the last dose of the primary vaccination cycle at least 14 days ago and no more than 270 days prior to arrival, or have received a booster dose.”
Separately to the requirements for travel, Italy has recently expanded the use of its domestic ‘green pass’ proving vaccination, testing or recovery.
Italy operates a two-tiered health certificate system, meaning proof of vaccination or recovery (not a negative test result) is currently needed for access to everything from hotels and restaurants to public transport under rules set to stay in force until at least March 31st.
Travellers from any other European member state can show their country’s version of the green pass, or health pass – which is recognised on par with Italy’s – to gain access to all venues where it is required.
Italy also recently announced special exceptions for some non-EU tourists meaning they may not have to show the same proof of vaccination as residents.
The Italian health ministry is set to review its other travel restrictions for arrivals by March 15th.
This article will be updated when more details become available.
For further details about Italy’s current Covid-19 health measures please see the Italian health ministry website (available in English).
Member comments
Can anyone explain to me why Italy, a country with a very high vaccine uptake and low vaccine hesitancy, needs to coerce it’s people with these measures? What is the real motivation? I need to vaccinate my 12 year old son from an illness that poses him almost zero risk in order for him to continue his swimming lessons? That’s an outrage, why don’t most Italian people see this? Why isn’t anyone asking the questions of the benefit of these vaccine mandates?
Firstly; vaccination rates are already very high in Italy – so why do we need to coerce people?
Secondly; infection rates, hospitalizations and death data in Italy is comparable of worse (per capita) than countries such as the UK who have zero vaccine pass program. So what is the real purpose?
Will this be extended to apply to UK travellers?
Why would it?
Why would it? Maybe because UK visitors for both tourism and business are a massive source of revenue for the Italian state Tommy. They did the same last year after a little bit of time, recognizing the NHS vaccine QR code as adequate proof on par with the EU code.
It’s an EU wide recommendation, not just Italian. The UK is a 3rd country now – it doesn’t deserve special treatment over others.
What about people coming from the UK?
I have a 3 month trip to Rome booked for March, will I still need additional tests to enter Italy? My vaccination status will last to mid June, following the 6 month new rule from 1st February.
Beverley
Yes, you need to be tested before arrival – it can be a LF.
My wife and friends are booked to visit Italy in April. Being a mix of NHS staff and care workers they all got boosters in October. The 6 month ruling means their NHS covid passports will be invalid in April. The potential impact of this on visitors from Uk means many won’t be eligible for green pass and will go elsewhere. Wife now looking at Greece and Spain alternatives. Big impact on Italian tourism industry I suspect.