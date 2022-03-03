For members
War and energy prices: Why the cost of pasta could rise in Italy
Supply chain problems, energy price rises and raw material costs may push up the price tag of pasta. Here's how you may soon be forking out more for your fusilli.
Published: 3 March 2022 12:28 CET
The cost of pasta could rise in Italy - and it's due to more than the ongoing Ukraine crisis. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)
Venice Biennale bans official Russian delegations over Ukraine
The Venice Biennale arts organisation on Wednesday announced a ban on anyone linked to the Russian government in protest over the invasion of Ukraine, as Milan's La Scala opera house sacked a conductor over his support for Putin.
Published: 2 March 2022 16:57 CET
