Ukraine: Italy urges other countries to move quickly on seizing Russian assets

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said other countries should follow Italy's lead after it seized luxury villas and superyachts owned by Russian oligarchs placed on the EU's sanctions list.

Published: 8 March 2022 11:46 CET
The yacht ‘Lena’, belonging to Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko, pictured in the port of Sanremo where it was seized by Italian police on Friday. Photo: Andrea BERNARDI / AFP

“I’d really like to see similar measures taken by all of our countries,” Draghi said in English during a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ahead of talks in Brussels.

“Now we must all be rapid in the implementation of this,” he said, without specifying which countries he thought could do more.

Italian police have so far seized villas and yachts worth 143 million euros ($156 million) from five Russian oligarchs placed on sanctions lists following Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, the Italian government said on Saturday.

The luxury properties are located in Lake Como, Tuscany, and the island of Sardinia, while two superyachts were seized at their moorings in northern Italian ports.

These were the ‘Lady M’ yacht belonging to steel magnate Alexey Alexandrovits Mordaschov, located in Imperia, and Gennady Timchenko’s ‘Lena’ , moored in Sanremo.

Mordashov and Timchenko are among the ultra-wealthy, influential Russians blacklisted by Brussels for their perceived closeness to the Kremlin.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24th, the EU has moved to freeze the assets of connected oligarchs and bar them from entering the bloc.

Italy began to apply the EU sanctions to Russian oligarchs after last week closing Italian airspace to Russian flights and sending a payment of 110 million euros to Ukraine in a show of “solidarity”.

Italy last week also seized dozens of artworks and a helicopter belonging to Italian citizen Lanfranco Cirillo, an architect thought to have designed ‘Putin’s Palace’ on the Black Sea.

Paintings by Picasso, Cezanne, Mirò and Chagall are reportedly among the 143 artworks confiscated by the authorities.

Prosecutors based in the town of Brescia are investigating 44 Russian oligarchs, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

More than 500 Italian medics sign up to provide aid on Ukraine front line

The Italian region of Lazio has received hundreds of responses to its call for healthcare personnel to travel to Ukraine amid Russia's assault on the country.

Published: 7 March 2022 15:47 CET
Some 500 doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers responded to the appeal from the authorities in Lazio, the region around Rome, for medical staff to travel to the borders of Ukraine and potentially into war zones amid the Russian attack on the country, reports Italian newspaper Repubblica.

The regional health authority called for professionals to provide medical assistance “in the areas affected by the conflict as well as in neighbouring countries”.

The regions of Lombardy and Piedmont are also recruiting doctors to travel to the borders of Ukraine to help civilians travel to Italy to receive the treatment they need.

Italian media reported on Friday that Lombardy’s health authority was ready to dispatch the first flight taking doctors and a shipment of medicines to Romania.

Piedmont is also preparing to send doctors and nurses from the region to Romania as soon as possible to take child cancer patients for treatment at Turin’s Regina Margherita hospital.

The recruitment drives were organised independently by regional authorities, and are not coordinated nationwide.

For the medics to be allowed to depart, however, they need the go-ahead from the national government, which must make arrangements for the medical care of refugees on their arrival in Italy. As of Monday the government does not appear to have authorised the regions’ aid flights to leave Italy.

Health services in other Italian regions are contributing medicines to the humanitarian assistance programme set up by the Italian Department for Civil Protection in order to collect medical supplies requested by the Ukrainian government.

The first shipment of aid from Italy arrived at the Ukraine border on Thursday, the Department for Civil Protection said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/DPCgov/status/1499353857977204743

Italian regions are meanwhile also preparing plans to immunise arrivals from Ukraine against Covid-19, given that Ukraine has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Europe.

The Lombardy region alone has said it is peparing to receive 100,000 people fleeing from the conflict.

Some 900,000 refugees are expected to arrive in Italy from Ukraine in the coming weeks, according to Fabio Prevedello of the European Italy-Ukraine Cultural Association.

“This estimate is based on the fact that there are about 250,000 Ukrainians in Italy, that many relatives will try to join them and that every Ukrainian family has an average of 2-3 children,” he said in an interview with the Ansa news agency.

A total of around one million refugees have fled Ukraine since the conflict began, according to the UN refugee agency.

