COVID-19 RULES
Will Italy continue lifting Covid restrictions as infections rise?
The Italian government has been discussing the end of Covid restrictions for over a month. But with the health situation now worsening again, will the timeline be delayed further?
Published: 16 March 2022 17:40 CET
Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP
Italy set to announce plan for lifting Covid ‘super green pass’ rules
The Italian government is expected to sign off on a long-awaited decree by Thursday containing plans to gradually ease the country's Covid-19 health restrictions.
Published: 15 March 2022 16:39 CET
Updated: 16 March 2022 10:37 CET
